Thermaltake Argent E700, an exclusive gaming chair designed together with Studio FA Porsche

When we talk about chairs for PC, it seems that we exclusively have to choose between office or gaming models. However, Thermaltake now introduces us to the new Thermaltake Argent E700, an exclusive chair designed under the new collaboration of Studio FA Porsche, resulting in a union where exclusive functional design meets cutting edge gaming peripheral technology, reinventing the traditional gaming chair to take it to the next level when it comes to aesthetic design, quality and engineering.

Raised as a premium chair, it is not only designed exclusively for gamers, but the Thermaltake Argent E700 Real Leather is also ideal for the working professional, or simply those looking for maximum comfort and a unique design, combining racing bucket seats. with the functionality and elegance of a modern lounge chair.

Fully covered by 1.1mm thick genuine leather with delicate stitching throughout the seat and headrest. The seating area is constructed of perforated leather for extreme heat dissipation and ventilation, and underneath the real leather is packed with high-density molded foam, which provides even weight distribution and firm body support while maintaining a sedentary posture. .

A comfort to which they will also contribute its four-way adjustable armrests, with movements in height, as well as vertical and horizontal movement, with wide surfaces that will provide support for the entire forearm, helping to relieve pressure on the wrist.

Design ingenuities are inspired by high-end racing cars: first of all, the aluminum alloy handles built into the sides They are designed to tilt and rise. The handle on the left side can adjust the backrest up to 126 °, and the handle on the right side can alter the seat height between 16.1 – 20.8 “(41 – 53 cm). The seat part is on a built-in cable control mechanism that ensures Secondly, the E700 features a class 4 gas spring for height adjustments, a premium 5-star aluminum alloy base, and large wheels. 3 “swivels covered by PU to ensure stability, reliability and safety.

In addition, the special formation of the one-piece curved back chair design allows users to achieve the immersion of the whole body sitting upright or relaxed, with four lockable angles of 107 °, 113 °, 119 °, 126 °.

Availability and price

Available in up to six color variants to suit any environment and taste, with an ultraviolet curing paint, glossy finish and highly saturated color to choose from Glacier White, Flaming Orange, Ocean Blue and Racing Green, which in addition to offering a liveliness and Unique essence, they are highly resistant to scratches with minimal color fading.

So, although we can currently find the Thermaltake Argent E700 on the official website of the brand, for the moment its price and final launch date are unknown.