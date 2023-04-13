5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Asus
Car Tech
Celebrities
ChatGPT
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
HomeTech NewsThere's A New Photo Book Of LAN Parties From The Late ’90s...

There’s A New Photo Book Of LAN Parties From The Late ’90s And Early 2000s

Tech News
sub buzz 451 1670616252 29.jpg
sub buzz 451 1670616252 29.jpg
- Advertisement -

Soon, she was flooded with DMs and emails from people sending her pictures from LAN parties they attended 20 years ago. The pictures represent more than just the communal experience of teens playing video games together. They capture the artifacts that defined the technological revolution that was sweeping the world in the first decade of this century: Long cables snake across floors, desks, and countertops; bootleg copies of games burned onto discs labeled in marker lie scattered under cardboard plates filled with half-eaten slices of cake; and oversized headphones sit next to gaming mice.

Most photographs are from the US, where the space afforded by large suburban homes to set up a dozen or so computers made LAN parties popular weekend pursuits. But Merritt was also able to get pictures from parts of Europe, Africa, and South America.

Tracking down the rights to each photo was tough, according to Merritt. But there was an additional challenge — most of the pictures in her book were taken from digital cameras of 20 years ago, devices that had considerably lower resolution than today’s smartphone cameras. This meant that printing them in a book would be nearly impossible.

- Advertisement -

To get around this, publisher Read-Only Memory is using Gigapixel AI, image-processing software from Texas-based Topaz Labs that upscales low-resolution images using machine learning and neural networks.

But why not just make a website instead of a book? “There’s a poetic resonance between the physicality of a LAN party and the physicality of a book,” Merritt said. “It just makes a lot of sense to me.”

Do you browse slower by cable than by WiFi? It is not normal and this is how it is solved

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Artificial Intelligence

What is ChatGPT? Here’s how to use the popular AI chatbot

ChatGPT has continued to dazzle the internet with AI-generated content, morphing from a novel...
Tech News

You can now play Half-Life: Alyx from start to finish without a VR headset

Meh, we can't be bothered: In 2007, Valve released Half-Life 2:...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
email: info@voonze.com

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.