There will continue to be a shortage of Xbox Series X and PS5 throughout 2022

It’s official, during this 2022 the shortage of Xbox Series X and PS5 will continue to be a reality which will make it very difficult to buy either of these two consoles at their normal price, and without having to deal with waiting and queuing to “hunt” for a stock replacement.

I remember that in mid-2021 we saw some positive information saying that the shortage of Xbox Series X and PS5 could start to improve in mid-2022, something that filled hope for all those who have been waiting for a long time to get one of these consoles at its recommended price, but unfortunately such information not only have they not been met, but the original forecasts are worse than expected.

In the final stretch of 2021, Sony announced a significant cut in PS5 production. Shortly after we saw that the Japanese company had to re-produce PS4 in order to meet the demand for consoles, a movement that, together with the latest closures that have occurred in key places within the technological supply chain, due to the last blow that it gave the COVID-19 pandemic in Asia, made us think that in the end the situation it was not going to normalize until 2023-2024.

We were not misguided, Sony has confirmed that it could normalize the production of its new generation console between 2023 and 2024, and the CFO of the Xbox division, Tim Stuart, has recently commented that the supply chain continues to be in a difficult situationand that the problems will continue throughout 2022. The main cause has been precisely that, according to Stuart, the factory closures caused by the new cases of COVID-19 registered in Asia.

Xbox Series X and PS5 shortages could extend into 2024

I think that is the most interesting thing of all that we have said so far, and the truth is that it makes a lot of sense because we must not forget that the supply of components is not the only problem facing the next generation consoles. The shortage of Xbox Series X and PS5 has also been motivated by abnormally high demand from speculators, who buy large quantities of consoles to drain stock and force the consumer to buy a unit from them at double or even triple its recommended price.

Even if the Xbox Series X and PS5 shortages start to improve in early 2023, demand will remain high from speculators, who they will continue to do everything possible to protect their “business” and to prevent the situation from normalizing. With this in mind, it’s not crazy to think that we probably won’t be able to buy an Xbox Series X or a PS5 normally, directly and at their recommended prices, until the end of 2023 or early 2024.

It goes without saying that this is not good for anyone, neither for the user nor for the developers, because it could significantly slow down the transition period to the new generationand could also affect the launch of the “Slim” versions of PS5 and Xbox Series X, as well as the arrival of the “Pro” versions of both consoles, which will be more powerful than the original ones as we saw at the time, and also more expensive.