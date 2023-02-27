There will be two models of the Xiaomi Pad 6, both capable of competing with the iPad

- Advertisement -

The new generation of tablets that Xiaomi prepares It is quite expected and, it seems, much or everything will be known about it at the event that the Asian company has prepared on February 26, 2023 for the Mobile World Congress. The fact is that they have met some important details regarding this product range that, finally, will have two models.

The truth is that both variants were not expected to arrive at the same time, but it seems that the Asian firm has decided that from the outset it will put both variants on sale so that users can select the one that best suits their needs. By the way, everything indicated that it would be at the end of April when the new Xiaomi Pad 6 and Pad 6 Pro could be bought. But finally, according to the data that has been known, now it is possible that everything will go ahead and in the month of March itself it will be possible to get one of the two models that have been prepared.

The big difference between Xiaomi models

Well, it will be in the main hardware. Thus, the basic model will have a processor Snapdragon 870, which is already a step up from the 860 used in the model currently on sale. For its part, the Xiaomi Pad 6 Pro will be more powerful because the SoC will be a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1which will provide it with superior performance, something that will influence a lot that your RAM will amount to 12GB (for the eight gigabytes that will integrate the other option to be announced for this product range).

It is important to note that, despite what some sources have indicated, the two tablets that will be announced later this week will have the same screen. We talk about one of more than 11 inches with 3K resolution, so we are talking about a significant improvement over the Xiaomi Pad 5, since it has a 2.5K resolution. Therefore, the quality when watching videos or working with office applications will be much better and it will already be able to compete face to face with Apple’s iPads (because it will not lack a 144Hz frequency and compatibility with Dolby Vision and HDR10+).

Advances also in autonomy

This is important to mention, since it can be thought that the increase in power and quality on the screen in these tablets has the consequence that autonomy suffers. But this is not going to happen, because the battery that the new Xiaomi Pad 6 will have will be 10,000mAh, a quite remarkable amount that ensures that 10 hours of use are always possible (and, in addition, it will not lack a 67W fast charge). For now there is no information on the price that both devices will have, but it is expected that they will be very similar to those of the current generation.

