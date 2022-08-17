There will be new iPads this year, but not with the iPhones. When will they arrive?

- Advertisement -

The month of September 2022 aims to be very important for Manzana. The reasons are varied, since everything indicates that both the new iPhone and the Watch 8 will be official at that time. But, from what the Cupertino company has been able to know

There is little doubt that Apple will launch new iPhones in September, and that there will be four models that will be official… some of them with important developments in terms of hardware. The fact is that some thought that in that same event a new iPadbut it seems that it will not be at that time when this will happen, and we will have to wait another month to see the tablet.

An event of its own for the new iPads

Finally, and always according to the source of the information, the North American firm has decided to launch a Independent of the new iPads. And we speak in the plural for a reason: they will be two models that will become official at that time, one that can be considered as basic and another very powerful and that will be part of the Pro range (the most professional that Apple currently offers).

The first of the devices will be a basic iPad, which will be the one that replaces the one that currently exists and has a 10.2-inch screen (it was launched last year, but Apple thinks that there are more than enough new features to justify the new arrival). Some of the options that will be new to this model will be a few smaller frames (it’s about time!) and a rear camera with a different design because it will be quite a bit better. In addition, it will have A14 Bionic processor and is expected to have a variant with 5G.

The iPad Pro model will be much more powerful, and a clear example of what we say is that it will have a SoC inside apple m2. That is, the most capable in performance that exists today. Besides, its RAM will be very important, and the screen will maintain the usual high quality in this product range, its dimensions being one of the options that will attract attention (the reason has not been specified, but everything points to dimensions that will impact for large).

An event that will not lack software

This is something important and one of the reasons that Apple would have decided to hold a separate event for the new tablets mentioned above. The reason is that it will be used to make the operating system official iPad OS 16, so it would give a lot of weight to the news -since there would be new usage options that are important-. The fact is that Apple will bet on tablets in a more determined way with a presentation for the new iPad and, this, until now was not on paper.

