There will be layoffs on Twitter if Elon Musk buys the social network

The billionaire tycoon Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, among other companies, has left the door open to possible layoffs on Twitter if the purchase proposal he made in April finally becomes effective and that, despite having been momentarily paralyzed, seems go ahead.

Elon Musk will bet on face-to-face work if he finally gets Twitter

The manager held a videoconference with the company’s employees last Thursday, in which he explained the plans he had for the firm, which he wants to stop being a social network proper and become an entertainment platform – more TikTok style – and, above all, that it is more profitable.

Within the search for this profitability, the manager pointed out that advertising would continue to be the main source of income if he finally became the owner of the firm, but that there would also be more options to monetize the service, such as the launch of more functionalities premium, paid and for subscribers, in addition to those already being tested with Twitter Blue.

And as a consequence of that need to be more profitable and optimize resources, potential layoffs would come to the company if its purchase offer was finally successful. According to Musk, currently more is spent than is received on Twitter, so significant cuts will have to be made to turn the company into a profitable business, and among them would be reducing the workforce.

“The company has to be in good health. Costs currently outweigh revenues…although anyone who is an employee who contributes significantly to the company shouldn’t worry,” he said.

Musk also made reference to statements he had made referring to Tesla a few weeks ago, where he advocated eliminating telecommuting. Twitter became one of the first companies during the pandemic to indicate that employees would never have to return to the offices, but the manager wants to change this reality. “I prefer face-to-face work,” he stated emphatically.