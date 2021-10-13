There will be an Apple event next Tuesday, October 18: what are you going to present?

Apple has returned in this year 2021 to its old ways. After a 2020 to forget (for everyone) in which their devices were scattered around the calendar, so far this year tradition has prevailed: in March we had new iPad Pro, new iPhones, Apple Watch, iPad Mini and iOS version in September, and with fall well into, possibly new computers.

It is something that, in addition, has been rumored since June when days before WWDC many leakers of the Apple ecosystem guaranteed that those from Cupertino would put new Mac models on the table. As you all know, something like this did not happen, although it is very possible that we will see it next week, in a “unleashed” way.

New Apple Laptops Arrive

Barely twelve hours ago, Apple has announced the celebration of the event “Unleased” next Tuesday, October 18 in what seems to be the official presentation of the new computers with the second generation of Apple Silicon chips. If the M1s were the first in 2020 to over-vitamin the entire platform, now it’s the M1X’s turn.

Announcement image of the Apple event on the 18th. Manzana

It was last week when we told you the plans that Apple could follow and that involve installing a chip significantly superior to that seen last year and that already then was loaded with a stroke of more than 15 years of marriage with Intel: from Cupertino they said goodbye to the x86 platform to embrace processors with ARM architecture that are also behind all your iPhone and iPad.

In this case, the new M1X will make the leap to 10 processing cores, eight of them called “high performance”, and the other two focused on the energy management of the processor, or “high efficiency”. For its part, the new GPU would have variants of 16 and 32 cores to continue to distance itself from what the old MacBooks with Intel processors were capable of rendering.

Surely, that word chosen by Apple to announce its event, “Unleashed” (unleashed), has a lot to do with that jump in the performance of the new MacBook that could be announced, including a Pro model with a 16-inch screen … and a 14-inch? What is not known is whether other ranges that were updated last year, such as the 13-inch MacBook, or the iMac, will also have an M1X version. So we have to wait for next Tuesday to see how all the ranges are.

