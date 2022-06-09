There was a time when there were phones with 3 or even 4 SIM cards

How many SIM slots does your phone have? The usual thing is that it has one or, at most, two slots if it offers Dual SIM functionality. Some manufacturers, such as Apple, have chosen to integrate eSIM instead of an additional slot.

Carrying two SIMs is interesting because you can carry both your personal number and your work number on your phone. Or if you’re on the road, you can keep your number for calls, but use a local SIM card for data, which is often cheaper than roaming charges.

What you probably didn’t know is that there are phones that allow you to insert more than two SIM cards. The first triple SIM phone it arrived in 2010 and had a little commercial name: Intex IN 5030 E Tri.do.

It supported GSM+GSM+CDMA connectivity and could handle cards from three of the major carriers in India at the time.

But there is no need to go to such strange brands. LG introduced its first triple SIM phone in 2012. It was the LG A290, a non-smart phone with space for three cards.

The thing did not end there, since the Flying F160 of the end of 2010 claimed to be the world’s first four-SIM phone. And it even had a dedicated slot for a microSD card.

A few years later LG also released a couple of quad SIM phones, the LG C299 and the LG A395 in 2013.

Nowadays, there is not much need to carry so many SIM cards, but many users do look for devices that, at least, allow them to hold two cards.

Have you ever had a phone with Dual SIM? Is it something you value when buying a smartphone?