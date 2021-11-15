There is still hope that the Pixel 6 adds facial recognition

In recent days, voices from Pixel 6 users have emerged on Twitter asking Google to restore the face unlock feature that it offered on previous Pixels.

The company has shelved this feature in favor of an in-display fingerprint sensor, but some users have reported slowness issues, which the company has justified by higher security.

If you miss facial recognition, there may be some light on the horizon. According to XDA Developers, the source code of the last commit on the Pixel 6 seems to reference a face unlock feature.

A developer discovered which, on July 9, Google introduced a code change in the Pixel 6’s PowerHAL configuration file. The description mentions an internal feature called “Tuscany”, which appears to refer to facial unlocking.

Basically It appears that Google was working on a face unlock feature prior to the launch of the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro. In fact, a leaked marketing image included a facial recognition option in the Settings menu.

There may already be a code for a face unlock feature buried deep within the hardware, and Google may not have enabled it simply because of a few issues that need to be resolved before making it public.