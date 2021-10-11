There is no voice message on WhatsApp waiting for you: it is a phishing attempt

We notify you whenever we can: there is no company, service or platform that you use every day that will refer to you to solve a problem through email, and much less with a link inside that you click to go to any website. All, absolutely all, do this type of procedure by phone, letter (physical) and, at most, notices within the official application itself. So we once again emphasize that any email that you may receive in your email tray with suspicious messages, the first thing you should do is delete it without looking and, much less, open the fake link that it brings. This is the case of the latest phishing attempt made by some cybercriminals around WhatsApp, which can deceive thousands of users around the world. There are no voice messages on WhatsApp In the last few hours an email has begun to reach the mailboxes of millions of people that, supposedly, WhatsApp sends us and in which they notify us that we have a voice message pending to listen to. Just raising something like this could make us think that they are aimed only at users who do not have much idea of ​​how the messaging application works, but the truth is that in a moment of carelessness they can sneak up on us all. Although we could believe it about the voice message (which neither), there are other elements that reveal the origin of this type of communication. For example, the most important and main one, the address for sending the email: [email protected] is not, of course, an email linked to the WhatsApp domain and just for that detail, we should already delete that email and not lose more time with him. But if you still want more evidence that any attempt to interact with that email will not bring you more than dire consequences, here are other small indicators of the botched work of those who try to capture our data (especially the banking ones): WhatsApp would never send you an email because it does not have your email information in your account, only the phone number. WhatsApp is NEVER written separately (Whats App) in any of the cases in which we refer to the application. And much less will they do it from Facebook itself where those identity rules are strict The link points to a domain that is not WhatsApp’s (http: //xc.jlgyjj.com / …) which, obviously, It is a fake page where just accessing it can be a complete danger. >