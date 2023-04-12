There is no system capable of accurately telling if an image has been created with AI or not

In the age of artificial intelligence, it is increasingly common for tools based on this technology to be used for image creation. From graphic design to film production, AI has revolutionized the world of visual creativity. However, a recurring question is whether it is possible to accurately distinguish whether an image has been created with AI or not. The answer is that there is no system capable of doing it with certainty.

How Image Makers Work

First of all, it is important to understand how artificial intelligence works in the creation of images. Most of the AI ​​algorithms used for this purpose are based on image generation using machine learning. These algorithms are trained on thousands or even millions of real images, and then given an input image or text and asked to generate an image. As more training data is provided to them, these algorithms can improve their ability to generate increasingly realistic images.

The difficulty in distinguishing between AI-generated and human-created images lies in the algorithms’ ability to learn to mimic the style and techniques of human artists. Therefore, AI-generated images can be so convincing that it is difficult to distinguish them from human-created images with the naked eye.

On the other hand, there are techniques that can be applied to AI-generated images to improve their quality and make them even more realistic. These techniques include color correction, noise removal, and the application of special effects, among others.

Despite the fact that AI still cannot completely replace human creativity and talent in image production, it is undeniable that technology has advanced considerably in this area. However, the ability to accurately distinguish between AI-generated and human-created images remains a challenge for current detection systems.

Some AI detection systems have been developed with the aim of identifying images generated by algorithms. These systems are based on the detection of specific patterns in the images, such as the presence of artifacts or the lack of coherence in the details. However, these systems are still not capable of accurately detecting all AI-generated images, and may fail to distinguish some human-generated images from those created by algorithms.

Example.



I tell midjourney Something like:

Photo, cozy tea house surrounded by blooming flowers in an English garden, warm colors, rustic style, –no human –ar 1:1 –seed 987654 –v 5

And generate the image you see above. I send it to aiornot.optic.xyz, a tool that promises to differentiate them, and it tells me that it has no idea.



The system promises to differentiate the images created by Midjourney, but in the first example I sent it, it already made a mistake. Surely it messed up when I took a screenshot, instead of downloading the image, thus erasing the meta information included within the image, but if a detection system is based on the meta information, bad things go.