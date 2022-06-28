HomeTech NewsMobileThere is already a presentation date for the Xiaomi 12S, are we...

There is already a presentation date for the Xiaomi 12S, are we left without the Ultra?

Published on

By Brian Adam
presentation-date-for-the-Xiaomi-12s.jpg" width="980" height="565" alt="There is already a presentation date for the Xiaomi 12S, are we left without the Ultra?">

Big surprise from Xiaomi. Unexpectedly, the date of one of his most anticipated terminals has been published, which also has a great surprise in what has to do with his camera. We tell you what it is about and what to expect from this new smartphone with the Android operating system.

The model we are talking about is Xiaomi 12S, a model that had been speculated about its existence, but that officially there was no data. Well, today the Asian firm has confirmed that it will be the next july 4th (at 1 pm in Spain) when the terminal is official. The truth is that if the date is well reviewed, doubts begin as to whether this model will be the tomb of the 12 Ultra that has caused so much talk.

A fact that is surprising in this Xiaomi

As stated in the announcement of the event, with this smartphone what is sought is to get a “Strategic update in Xiaomi photography”, so the news of this device will focus especially on this section. And, among the new options, is that this will be a model that will include the already announced collaboration with leica to optimize everything that has to do with the use of the included camera. Again, doubts about the 12 Ultra which, in principle, was the one that would release a component with this option.

Back of the Xioami 12S
Xiaomi

Do you want to save up to 70% on ink? HP Instant Ink service is all you need

Another thing that is expected to include this Xiaomi 12S is that it will use the processor Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, the most powerful of all that Qualcomm has announced today. This will be so in two of the three variants of the terminal. The third will have a MediaTek component, specifically the Dimension 9000+. The nomenclature of the two additional devices will be 12S Pro and 12S Ultra, which fits in with the way this manufacturer works.

Is this the end of the Xiaomi 12 Ultra?

Well, the truth is that, at least, this news makes you doubt Regarding whether this phone will finally be announced, since its appeal -which was the use of the Leica camera-, is blurred with the device that has been confirmed to be official on July 4. It could well be one of the options that can be presented as something additional, but the truth is that the appeal of the Ultra is no longer so great because it will not be the first of the firm that will have the help of Leica. In not much time, yes, we will leave doubts.

