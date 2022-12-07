There is already a new date for the presentation of the Xiaomi 13, it will be in a few days

- Advertisement -

The first official filing date given for the Xiaomi 13 it was December 1, 2023, but due to the death of Jiang Zemin, the event was delayed (this is at least what was communicated). The fact is that the Asian firm has already found another moment for its new high-end terminal to become a reality and, the truth is that it is not long before that.

If you are one of those who were waiting for the device we are talking about because it has all the condiments you have in mind for your new smartphone, Xiaomi has already decided on a specific date in the month of december this year to announce the team: the eleven. We are talking about an unusual day for presentations, since it is Sunday, but it seems that the firm has decided not to wait much longer to continue with its presentation schedule. By the way, as expected, the terminal will come with various accessories, such as the new Watch S2 or the Buds 4 headphones.

What is expected of the Xiaomi 13

Among the options that are practically certain in this new phone for the high-end product range is that all models will have a screen 6.73-inch AMOLED with QHD + resolution and with curvature on its sides (and, in addition, it will use 120Hz as the refresh rate). In addition, the processor will be a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, this being the first official device to integrate it.

Xiaomi

On the other hand, fast charging is expected to range between 67 or 120W (without missing wireless in all versions of the Xiaomi 13), which will be an excellent quality in the autonomy section. It is also important to note that this smartphone will have the support of Leica in its main camera to achieve the best possible results, the main element being 50MP in all cases, but with differences in the rest of the sensors depending on the option that is decided to buy.

The possible surprise of the presentation

This would be none other than the arrival of the company’s first desktop computer. Its name is expected to be Xiaomi Mini Host, and would compete directly with the Apple Mac mini, both in dimensions and design. Obviously, this model would have the operating system Windows 11 and, inside, it would use an AMD Ryzen 7 processor accompanied by up to 16GB of RAM. This move makes it clear that there is no market this manufacturer wishes to explore, and usually quite successfully.

