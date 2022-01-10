There is already a month for the (virtual) presentation event of the new iPhone SE of 2022

Everything seems to indicate that in 2022 we will have a new iPhone SE that, as has become customary, Apple has decided to treat it as a timeless range, that is, it is not linked to each new generation of its smartphones and prefers to isolate it so that it is clear that we are dealing with a very niche model, for a certain type user who does not care about the novelty and the technological avant-garde.

And this time, it seems that the third generation is closer than we could have imagined When in 2020, the pandemic just started, those from Cupertino put this revision of the iPhone 8-looking range on sale. Now, just two years later, the Americans see it necessary to launch a third generation that, according to all indications, does not what we already know externally from the current model present in stores is going to vary too much.

We already have a month of presentation

Although this type of news is recurrent, it cannot be stopped being offered, although almost 100% we are certain that they will be produced as advertised. And in this case, that particular way has to do with the customs that Apple has been developing over the years and in the same way that the new iPhone, iOS and Apple Watch arrive in September (except for a pandemic), the iPhone SE They do in March. And if it were not so, we would be surprised.

There will be no in-person Apple keynote for the iPhone SE. Manzana

That is precisely what Mark Gurman, one of the gurus of the Apple ecosystem, has leaked, that the IPhone SE will be presented through a virtual event to be held between March and April. Here, the big news is that unlike in 2020, where the smartphone was put directly on sale in the online store, we will have a canned keynote where the company will tell us all the hardware news that is expected.

Specifically, Mark has published that “Apple is preparing for its first virtual event of 2022 […] Apple’s first virtual event of 2022 will arrive in a few months and it is likely to take place in March or April, I was told. What Should We Expect? Probably a new iPhone SE, at least. “So if you are waiting to change the model you have right now, get ready because the news in the Bionic chip is sure to find you, for the first time, with 5G connectivity. Something that it will be really differential with respect to the 2020 model.

