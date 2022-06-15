There is already a launch date for Telegram Premium, when will it be?

The arrival of Telegram Premium is an open secret. But today it has ceased to be something that is said that is sure to become a reality. The reason is that the creator of the aforementioned messaging application that surpasses WhatsApp in many sections has confirmed its existence and has even advanced its launch. To begin with, he has explained the reason for launching this new version of his app, which, among other things, will require a monthly subscription to be able to use it (without restricting the free options for this). Thus, he has indicated that what is wanted is to offer the most demanding users superior possibilities and, in this way, that they see in the development something much more useful and, even, differential. Evidently, there is also a quest to obtain more benefits that allow a better reliability management of the company now that it has a global job in the server section that could be considered monumental (and it should not be forgotten that it does not have a firm like Meta behind). Unfortunately, at the moment Pavel Durov has not indicated the prices of the subscriptions, something very important and that will be key for many users to migrate to Telegram Premium. Quite a lot of news will come to Telegram Premium Not long ago some of the new options that will be available in the new version of the application were leaked. Some of them have been confirmed in passing by Durov himself. An example is the increase in operating speed (especially in file downloads, which, by the way, can be up to 4 GB). In addition, more functions will be integrated both in the personalization section and when managing contacts and groups. Therefore, there will be possibilities for all tastes. A curious detail in the published statement is that it is indicated that over time some of the Premium options will reach users of the free version of Telegram. What they will be has not been specified. But this indicates that new options will be developed to add to the payment accounts that will replace the existing ones. These obsolete ones will be the ones that happen to those who do not pay anything to use the messaging application. The arrival of the application Without indicating a specific date, it has been revealed that the arrival on the market, both for iOS and Android, is imminent. The creator of the application himself has confirmed that it will be before the end of this month of June 2022 when Telegram premium becomes a reality. And, therefore, those who see something positive in this option will be able to use it and take advantage of its advantages in a very short time. The truth is that it was thought that this would happen at the end of the year, but it seems that things are much more advanced than previously believed. The fact is that those who use Telegram on a regular basis and with a significant weight, even in the professional field, will not have a version of the application that will surely improve their user experience. And this is always positive… In the event that the monthly payment is not crazy. >