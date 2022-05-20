There is already a date for the presentation of the Xiaomi Mi Band 7, what will it offer?

Good news for those who are waiting for the arrival of the new smart bracelet from Xiaomi. The Asian company has announced official the date on which it will be presented, surely with some companion smartphones -possibly from Redmi-. Therefore, you can now make accounts to be clear about the moment in which you can buy it.

Specifically, the day May 24 It will be when this wearable accessory becomes official, which has become a reference in the market and that, yes, right now things are more complicated than ever due to the fact that it has more and more tall rivals (such as those of Huawei or Amazfit). Therefore, as expected, the device will be a reality before the end of this month, but with complete certainty at first it will be put up for sale in China to later reach the rest of the regions such as Spain. -where it will surely have the name Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 7-.

An image that makes things very clear

To announce the event, Xiaomi has published an image in which, apart from seeing the aforementioned presentation date, you can also see the design front that will have the wearable accessory. And, here, it must be said that there will be no major aesthetic changes because the continuity It is clear and it is by no means ruled out that the straps of the previous generation maintain their compatibility. If something works, why change it… Right?

Xiaomi

One of the things that are taken for granted, and that the image in question confirms, has to do with the screen. This, beyond maintaining the option to display images and a certain tactility, everything indicates that it will be larger because it will reach the 1.56 inches with a resolution of 490 x 192 pixels. It is important to mention in this section that the function Always On Displaywhich will keep the AMOLED panel always on to be able to review information, but with practically irrelevant consumption.

Possible price of the Xiaomi Mi Band 7

Little more is known about what this accessory can offer again, many sources suggest that it will be the first from the manufacturer to integrate gps with the aim of getting rid of the use of the smartphone when playing sports, although it is practically certain that the NFC chip will be present. In what has to do with the price, the data that has been known speaks of a price in China of 269 yuan, which would mean that the most basic option of this smartband I could count in Spain about 45 euros. That is, more or less the amount that had to be paid for the previous generation is maintained. And, this, is excellent news in case what is indicated is confirmed on May 24.

