There is already a date for the launch of the new version of Microsoft 365, when will it be?

We enter the decisive days of Microsoft, which faces the beginning of autumn, with the responsibility of putting a new operating system into circulation. Although it seems that Windows 11 will not be the only thing they have to offer users in the first days of next October and Microsoft Office 2021 wants to join the party. The office suite by definition, which has the best known and most used applications in the history of computing, is going to receive a kind of update that we can start testing from October 5, at which time it will officially arrive at all users. Before, just a few hours ago, so-called commercial clients have begun to receive this release of Office 2021, which is the name with which it will go down in history. Progressive launch Microsoft, in this way, separates the two major milestones in the launch of the new version of Office by scaling the implementation of the 2021 version in stages and for different consumers. This will allow you to test if there are problems in the distribution for large corporations and, thus, guarantee a certain peace of mind when it reaches our hands. In any case, there are other types of clients such as those companies and organizations that depend on Office or any of its tools to make the manufacturing plants work and here, those in Redmond are very careful not to introduce any problem that could paralyze the production. It is these “perpetual” versions that are focused on those organizations where they often do not need cloud or artificial intelligence tools. Among the novelties that we will have with the new Office 2021 suite we have a concentration mode that will eliminate elements from the screen to avoid distractions and focus on work; or a search tool called XLOOKUP that will help us find elements within an Excel table much faster; or support for dynamic arrays as well as dark mode, which will now be available without the need to wait for an update. Of course, although we already have the date on which it will be available and practically a list of all its characteristics, the prices of those versions intended for purchase have not yet transcended because, for now, there is no news of when it will be available within the service Microsoft 365, which requires an annual payment of about 100 euros. In the latter cases, it is to be expected that the update will be automatic.