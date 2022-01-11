There is already a date (almost official) for the presentation of the new Samsung Galaxy S22

The Samsung Galaxy S have always been an early range that has been launched in the first half of the year, unlike the Galaxy Note that did it just when the summer was over. But after the pandemic, the Koreans seem to have advanced the calendar even further and the sample was last year with the S21, which in January were already completely official.

This year it looks like Samsung is not going to run so much but it will lack little, If we pay attention to the dates that some Korean media are considering about the day on which the brand will officially present its new generation of smartphones. Something that will happen, if these predictions arising from within the technological giant are fulfilled, on Tuesday, February 8. In just under a month.

Presentation and reservations, confirmed

It will be that day when Samsung present to the world its new Galaxy S22 range through an Unpacked event which will be quite a departure from the dates scheduled for the MWC 2022 in Barcelona that will take place between February 28 and March 3, an appointment with mobile telephony and technology that remains to be seen to be held as normal. Ómicron could be to blame for the fact that at that time some doubts still linger about the annual meeting organized by GSM.

Hardware specifications of the Galaxy S22 Ultra. Zaryab Khan

The fact is that while on February 8 Samsung will present its new terminals, as an employee of the company itself has leaked: “We have confirmed that the event will take place on February 8th and we are discussing when to send out the invitations by the end of January “, It will not be until the 9th that users will be able to book now in stores to enjoy your new devices a couple of weeks later. A custom that Apple also strictly complies with the iPhone and that allows potential customers not to delay too much the time between knowing its appearance and hardware characteristics, and the moment in which they can already carry it in their pockets.

That day scheduled for the sale of the new Samsung Galaxy S22 will be February 24, Thursday, so the moment MWC2022 opens its doors, the new Korean flagships will be available in stores for everyone who wants to enjoy their novelties.

