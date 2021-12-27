There is a new Motorola Razr on the horizon: what we know about the foldable

The source does not expressly say which platform will be used, but it cannot be excluded that it may be the recent and performing Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, decidedly more advanced than the Snapdragon 765G that equipped the previous Razr. After all, even the stable mate, the Edge X30, recently introduced in the Chinese market, can boast of being the first smartphone with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1.

Other noteworthy details, albeit vague, on the specifications: the new model will also have aredesigned user interface it’s a improved design.