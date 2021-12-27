There is a new Motorola Razr on the horizon: what we know about the foldable

Motorola seems intent on giving an heir to the Razr 5G, which debuted last year. After a 2021 of transition, the Winged House will therefore return to explore the market of folding smartphones with flexible screens: an IT manager at Lenovo recently confirmed this on Weibo, Chen Jin. Motorola’s third foldout will represent a significant upgrade from the previous model with Announcements that they will primarily concern the SoC.
The source does not expressly say which platform will be used, but it cannot be excluded that it may be the recent and performing Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, decidedly more advanced than the Snapdragon 765G that equipped the previous Razr. After all, even the stable mate, the Edge X30, recently introduced in the Chinese market, can boast of being the first smartphone with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1.
Other noteworthy details, albeit vague, on the specifications: the new model will also have aredesigned user interface it’s a improved design.
As for the marketing, the executive confirmed that the product will do his own debut in China according to deadlines yet to be established. The first two folding Razr were also marketed in Italy, the same could happen with the new model.
Motorola’s Razr were among the first to use a flexible display with the main goal of containing the size of the smartphone. Over time they have clashed with fierce competition from Samsung, now in the third generation of its Flip. Considering the recent moves by Huawei, it seems that the folding in ” compact ” format is appealing to a greater number of manufacturers: the P50 Pocket was launched close to Christmas.