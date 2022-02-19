Search here...
There is a new font on Android: here is Google Roboto in Serif version | Download

By: Abraham

Google presented a new font – or rather, a new font family – for Android devices: it’s called Roboto Serif, and is optimized for reading. The font has actually been apparently ready for some time, but Google has only made it official now: it describes it as “minimal and highly practical”, and says it can be implemented in multiple contexts (including app interfaces) thanks to the wide variety of styles available.

The variants are 18 in all, with thicknesses ranging from 100 to 900 and regular and cursive slants. There are three spacing: regular, condensed and extended. Google says that the “graces” applied to the characters are barely perceptible – we take this opportunity to remember that the difference between a “Serif” and a “Sans Serif” font (in fact, “with thanks” and “without thanks”) is that the former has orthogonal appendages at the edges of a character (think to the “feet” of a capital A, to give a practical example). Serif fonts are more traditional, and recall the times of print, while Sans Serif are more modern and current, and have spread especially with computers and the advent of digital.

The Roboto family is now over 10 years old. It was part of one of the most radical revolutions in Android design, the famous Holo language which debuted with version 4.0 (Ice Cream Sandwich) and which came before Material Design, the evolution of which we still have today. At present, there are Roboto Sans, Roboto Mono, Roboto Slab and Roboto Condensed.

Google apparently commissioned the font development work to a external team: specifically to the specialized company Commercial Type, founded by Paul Barnes and Christian Schwartz in New York in 2007. It is available for free download (link SOURCE) and distributed under the Open Font license.

