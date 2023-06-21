There are no secrets to get the song of the summer thanks to the use of Artificial Intelligence

- Advertisement -

Imagine a world where writers had access to the secret formula for creating the perfect song that would guarantee success every time. It would be a dream come true for many artists, but the reality is that music is subjective and predicting which compositions will succeed is difficult. However, a new hope has emerged on the musical horizon: a revolutionary algorithm capable of finding the song. Claremont University has been the epicenter of this fascinating research, which has aimed to reveal the connection between music and the human brain, and thus find a concrete way to find the creations that are synonymous with success. To achieve this, they recruited a group of 33 volunteers willing to undergo neurophysiological tests while listening to a selection of 24 songs. In the first phase of the study, the participants were interviewed about their musical tastes. Subsequently, their neurophysiological activity was measured by brain monitoring devices while they listened to the notes and rhythms of the selected songs. These data were used to build statistical models in search of the perfect match between musical stimuli and positive brain responses. An important step to achieve the desired AI The next step was to use an algorithm to analyze and compare the different statistical models generated. One of these was able to predict with 69% accuracy those songs that would be successful. But the scientists were not satisfied with this and embarked on a process of training the algorithm, feeding it with the data from the experiments and allowing it to establish a correlation between musical parameters and positive brain activity. Thus, they achieved a staggering 97% accuracy in predicting the musical taste of millions of people. An outrageous advance, but that, it must be said, generates a lot of respect in its implementation. A very promising future This unprecedented scientific advance opens up a range of possibilities for the music industry. Record labels and songwriters will be able to use this algorithm to discover the perfect song, as long as their goal is to create a commercial hit. However, the researchers see an even more promising future: platforms like Spotify, which currently suggest songs based on our previous tastes, could make a significant leap in their functions (but some additional accessory would be needed to make use of this algorithm, since it is based on neural responses). Instead of simply analyzing what we have heard, these devices would record how we felt when listening to certain melodies, providing much more accurate recommendations and in tune with our emotions. It is clear that the future, thanks to AI, is almost impossible to glimpse what it will be like. >