Theatrhythm Final Bar Line Review: what music, that of Final Fantasy

The name of indieszero may also be little known, but over the years the Japanese studio founded back in 1997 has affixed its signature to rather well-known and appreciated rhythm games, such as the Theatrhythm of Final Fantasy and Dragon Quest, or the recent Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory (for more information on the musical spin-off, we suggest you go to our review of Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory).

Having created a playful formula that is as simple as it is fun, it was only a matter of time for the guys at indieszero to return to focusing on Final Fantasy and other Square Enix intellectual properties. As explained in our special on Theatrhythm Final Bar Line, the studio’s latest effort is a real love letter addressed to fans of the Japanese giant, as well as one of the best rhythm games on the market, especially from a content point of view.

Music time missions

Unlike what happened in the original Theatrhythm Final Fantasy for Nintendo 3DS or in the previously mentioned Kingdom Hearts musical spin-off, Final Bar Line does not have a real narrative component, however in the main mode – which takes the name of “Missions series” – it is possible to relive the events told by the individual titles of the saga.

Divided into 29 series, which include the first fifteen numbered chapters of Final Fantasy and a large selection of spin-offs, sequels and the inevitable remake of the seventh final fantasy, the 385 tracks offered by the basic package are set in the most iconic stages of the franchise and each of them requires the player to field a party of four characters who fight to the rhythm of the music. Based on the user’s performance, whose task is clearly to press the keys with the right timing or tilt the analog sticks in the indicated directions, the frontline fighters make their way through the enemies, even facing real bosses like the Vigilante Scorpio from Final Fantasy VII or the terrible Orphan from Final Fantasy XIII. Having Theatrhythm Final Bar Line inherited the strong role-playing component that also characterized the previous episodes, the over 100 protagonists taken from the various main and secondary chapters of the brand are divided into classes (Physical, Defense, Magic, Healing and Hunter) and, accumulating experience points , not only do they level up and see their basic parameters progressively improved, but they can even learn new physical or magical abilities that increase the damage inflicted on enemies.

If to complete a track it is sufficient to perform most of the inputs correctly in time with the music, as indeed happens in any rhythm game, the composition of the party and the talents equipped by the player instead increase the chances of unlocking the collectibles and completing the optional missions.

Every single internship offers a sort of challenge to overcome to take home the CollectaCards depicting monsters and characters from the series, rare Invocations to add to the party and a whole series of elements with which to decorate your ProfiCard to show off in online mode. However, the nature of the tasks and their difficulty varies from track to track, so much so that if some ask you to run the track by eliminating five enemies or simply hit their weak points a certain number of times, still others revolve around killing of the bosses: a feat that is not always easy, as to reach the presence of the final enemy of each track you need to have an adequately prepared party at your disposaland possibly in possession of skills and spells capable of exploiting the elemental weaknesses of the opponents encountered during the performance of the piece.

Therefore, if in missions related to fighting monsters it is advisable to use warriors belonging to the Physical, Magic or Hunter classes (such as Cloud, Vincent or Yuffie), there are situations in which Healers can be very valuable, as in missions in which the user must reach the last note while maintaining a certain percentage of health points. It should in fact be specified that, in the lower right corner of the screen, there is a bar that symbolizes the player’s HP, which decrease with each mistake made or after skipping a note. Precisely for this reason, Theatrhythm Final Bar Line encourages you to replay the stages several times, perhaps with a different party, in order to accumulate experience points with which to improve the team, obtain ever better scores and get your hands on the Final Fantasy-themed collectibles .

Accessibility and sub-modes

Ludically speaking, the main difference between Theatrhythm Final Bar Line and its predecessors is to be found in the controls: where the titles for Nintendo 3DS exploited the very comfortable touch controls, Square Enix’s decision to publish the new episode on Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 pushed the indieszero team to focus exclusively on the classic and functional combo made up of buttons and analog sticks.

One trigger in particular, which on Nintendo 3DS required the use of the stylus, was affected by this choice and from time to time struggles to correctly detect the inputs (especially in the most lively melodies and at the highest difficulty levels), but precisely because for this reason the developer has implemented different styles of play in this round. In addition to the classic and duo style, which allows up to two players to cooperate locally by holding a controller each, there is also a simplified style that allows you to “hit” notes using a single key. The activation of the simplified style completely eliminates the need to move the analog sticks in the presence of the slide triggers, which would normally ask you to “follow” the trail traced on the screen by the notes, allowing you to focus solely on the rhythm and on the pressure of the keys. It is a solution that caters to slightly uncoordinated users, offering anyone unfamiliar with the rhythm game genre the possibility of enjoy the playful experience of Theatrhythm Final Bar Line to the fullestappreciate the extraordinary soundtracks that have always supported the Final Fantasy saga and then participate in the celebration of its 35th anniversary.

Following in the footsteps of the old Theatrhythm, Final Bar Line has also been equipped with some rather interesting secondary modes. In addition to the “Musical Stages”, where it is possible to replay all the previously unlocked songs, and the Museum, which preserves the collected collectibles and allows you to consult your personal records, the new proposal from Square Enix and indieszero boasts a curious online mode called Multi-battle in which four players can literally play notes against each other.

Taking advantage of the so-called “bursts”, i.e. the icon modifiers to be launched at rivals to complicate their lives, the users’ task is to reset the opponents’ life points to achieve victory and win new CollectaCards. Since at the end of the track each participant still gets a prize and on balance you don’t get to any Game Overthe multiplayer battles of Theatrhythm Final Bar Line cannot be considered competitive challenges, nevertheless we really appreciated the inclusion of this very nice alternative to the traditional single player mode.

Sporadic off-key notes

In its simplicity, Theatrhythm Final Bar Line is an exciting title and overflowing with content, but not exactly without flaws. If the presence of 385 playable songs ensures a surprising longevity, we have some reservations about the prohibitive prices of the DLCs and above all about the decision to insert melodies of extraordinary symbolic importance such as the unforgettable “Eyes on Me” from Final Fantasy VIII or “Zanarkand” from Final Fantasy X among the exclusive contents of the Digital Deluxe Edition. In our opinion, an unfortunate choice, which once again penalizes that portion of users who prefer physical support to digital delivery.

Although the chibi style of the Theatrhythm series continues to retain its charm, ten years after the progenitor’s debut it would have been more than legitimate to expect some steps forward on the aesthetic side. On the contrary, the developers have reused the same two-dimensional sprites already used in the original Theatrhythm and its sequel, only increasing the resolution of the backdrops. As result, from a graphic point of view, the colorful and albeit pleasant Final Bar Line does not differ much from its predecessors.

Finally, moving on to performance, we noticed that, compared to the PlayStation 4 counterpart, the Nintendo Switch version – the one we tested – it lends itself to more frequent frame rate drops, but overall these do not affect the experience offered by the rhythm game, which in all probability finds added value in portability. On the strength of an incredible musical encyclopedia, Theatrhythm Final Bar Line is the perfect travel companion, also because its playful formula lends itself very well to short games and perhaps aimed at filling the spare time between one engagement and another . Too bad only for the lack of support for the touch screenwhich we believe would have graced the handheld mode.