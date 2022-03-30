Tech NewsMobileTech Giants

The “Z” symbol is frowned upon: Samsung withdraws the name “Galaxy Z” in several countries

In 2020, Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Flip as its first device under the “Z” brand, which now integrates all of the company’s foldable devices. However, due to political reasons, Samsung appears to be removing the “Galaxy Z” branding from foldable phones, at least in some parts of Europe. In recent days, Samsung has removed the “Z” from its pages in several Eastern European countries such as Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia. The new family of phones is no longer listed as “Galaxy Z” but “Galaxy Foldables”. Interestingly, in Ukraine, the Samsung website continues to show the names of the folding with “Z” and the same happens in other European countries. Samsung could remove the “Z” from all its European pages, but at the moment this has not been confirmed.

Samsung Lithuania website This decision seems to reflect the Korean company’s lack of support for Russia in the current offensive against Ukraine. Russian military forces use the “Z” symbol on their vehicles to avoid friendly fire, and it is considered a symbol of Russian victory.

