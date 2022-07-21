The YouTube Music application adds a long-awaited and useful function

- Advertisement -

One of the music streaming services that is growing the most lately is YouTube Music. Its good options and wide catalog (in addition to the synergy with the video platform), are more than enough reasons for it. But this does not mean that it is a perfect solution, far from it. Well, one of its shortcomings is just knowing that it will be something of the past. Specifically, what we are talking about is something that already exists in a good part of its competition and that, honestly, it was surprising that it was not present in this YouTube . We are talking about a timer. Yes, something so simple and that can be found in developments like Spotify, was not available in the development we are talking about in any of its versions (both iOS and Android). Something incredible. The solution is just around the corner And this is great news, as the feature added by this tool allows you to set a scheduled usage time which, once it’s met, turns off the YouTube Music app by default. So, for example, if you fall asleep at night listening to music, you won’t have to worry about anything because, at the chosen time, everything turns off. Therefore, no waking up at three in the morning listening to a Metallica song. A good possibility that, the truth, should exist in the app for a long time. But, as they say, it’s never too late… For now, the new has been seen in the content of an APK of YouTube Music for the Android operating system. In it, you can clearly see that the new timer tool is already very advanced and that, quite possibly, in a matter of days or a few weeks it will be activated by Google so that its use is effective. Obviously, the same thing is expected to happen with the iPhone version of this platform that, it must be said, is one of the best that exists for listening to music. A curious detail in YouTube Music And it has to do with the timer. In the Google Play Music application, this option existed natively (I myself was a user, and the truth is that on more than one occasion I used it to prevent the music from bothering me at dawn if I fell asleep with the cases on) . And it is surprising that when migrating to YouTube Music this function was lost. Even more so if you take into account that we are talking about something basic and that, in addition, it is not particularly complex to integrate. The fact is that everything indicates that this bug will be corrected in a very short time by Google. And, obviously, this is good news for those who use this music platform that is as curious as it is complete. >