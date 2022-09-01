The Xperia 5 IV is Sony’s new smartphone for content creators

- Advertisement -

Sony has opened the reserves of the new generation of one of its s, the 5IV, with an expected release date of mid-September. It is a device with a compact design aimed mainly at in both video and photo formats, despite not being exactly the top of the brand.

The Xperia 5 series is not the highest-ranking of Sony’s smartphones and what’s more, compared to the Xperia 1 it is more modest, but that does not mean that at the level of features it does not go far enough for any common user, since the Xperia 5 IV has a price of 1,049 euros.

Going deeper into the features, the Xperia 5 IV incorporates a screen 6.1-inch OLED which supports a resolution of 2,520×1,080 pixelsan aspect ratio of 21:9, a refresh rate of 120Hz and that it is protected with Gorilla Glass Victus. The processor or SoC is a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and at the memory level it includes in its base configuration 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage for data.

The battery is 5,000mAh and with 30-watt fast charging support, although here it would be important to remember that the use of a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor instead of the 8+ variant could be a factor that ends up reducing the autonomy of the device. Other notable features include IP68 water resistance and IP65 dust resistance certification, a microSD slot, connection for 5G, Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e, and a jack connector. 3.5mm for headphones or speakers “of all life”. The dimensions are 156 x 67 x 8.2 millimeters and the weight is about 172 grams.

If the Xperia 5 IV wants to be a compelling smartphone for content creators, it obviously has to equip at least a proficient camera mix in the rear. On that front it incorporates a triple configuration, with all 12-megapixel cameras.. Sony has opted here for a larger pixel size and faster performance rather than a higher resolution with pixel binning, which is what most manufacturers tend to prefer.

The main camera is a 24-millimeter panoramic camera with an f/1.7 aperture and a 1/1.7-inch sensor; the wide-angle camera is 16mm, f/2.4 aperture and with a 1/2.5-inch sensor; while the telephoto lens is 60 millimeters and an aperture of f/3.5. The combination is capable of recording videos up to 4K and 120 frames per second with HDR, but there is no periscope zoom support.

Sony has chosen this time to use larger bezels for the top and bottom of the smartphone, so the front camera, which is 24 millimeters, 12 megapixels, f/2.0 aperture and is capable of recording video up to 4K and 30fps, it is located above the screen instead of inside.

The Xperia 5IV will come with Android 12, but Sony has announced two major OS updates and three years of security updatesSo, if the company is true to its word, it should receive versions 13 and 14 of Google’s operating system.

