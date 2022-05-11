The Xperia 1 IV features the world’s first true optical zoom

Expanding on its well-known family of smartphones, Sony today introduced the new Xperia 1 IV phonedeveloped specifically for those looking for the latest in mobile technology including cutting-edge imaging technology, advanced gaming features and powerful audio features, all in a modern, compact design.

As is customary on these phones, the Xperia 1 IV will have a strong photographic sectionequipping three optics: a 16 mm and 12 megapixel ultra wide angle, another 24 mm and 12 megapixel wide angle, and the exclusive new 85-125mm true optical telephoto zoom lens, also 12 megapixels. All lenses have a 12MP “Exmor RS” mobile image sensor with a readout speed of up to 120fps. A capability that allows the phone to record videos in 4K qualities at 120 fps at up to 5x slow motion, real-time Eye AF and real-time tracking, for taking pictures with all lenses.

But that is not all. The Xperia 1 IV also obtains more detailed information using the 3D iToF sensor and Artificial Intelligence based on subject detection, thus obtaining precise and accurate AF and tracking information in low light conditions. Furthermore, the ZEISS lenses have been calibrated specifically for the Xperia phone. ZEISS T Coating contributes to exquisite processing and contrast by reducing reflections from all rear lenses.

Finally, regarding the front camera, we will again find a 12 MP Exmor RS sensor, ensuring noise reduction in dark places, and the best 4K HDR quality for our selfies.

So, to get the most out of all these captures, the phone has a 6.5-inch 4K HDR OLED screen and a refresh rate of 120 Hzwhich together with BRAVIA HDR image remastering technology and Dolby Atmos sound, will guarantee us a playback experience of the highest quality.

All this without leaving behind another of the main aspects most demanded by current users: gaming. And it is that the Xperia 1 IV has advanced features for games such as a reduction of motion blur and a 240 Hz touch scan rate for its screen; plus Ly raiser (low gamma) game enhancement, an audio equalizer and voice chat optimization to deliver an immersive gaming experience; as well as a heat suppression power control function (HS power control) that prevents loss of performance and battery deterioration due to the high temperature of the phone during a game and while it is connected to the charger.

Some capacities that it achieves thanks to the presence of a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, and a 12 GB RAM and 256 GB configuration of internal storage, along with a powerful 5,000 mAh battery.

Availability and price

Without a specific date but under the announcement of imminent availability, we can currently find the Xperia 1 VI for pre-purchase on the brand’s official website, with a starting price of 1,399 euros.