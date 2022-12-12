The Xiaomi Watch S2 smartwatch is now official

- Advertisement -

Xiaomi has presented its new Xiaomi Watch S2 smartwatch at the event that was held today in China. The Xiaomi Watch S2 comes in two circular dial sizes, 42mm and 46mm, and has two physical buttons on the right side. The smartwatch has a central stainless steel metal frame and sapphire crystal. It is waterproof up to 5 meters. The 42mm variant has a 1.32-inch screen, while the 46mm model has a 1.43-inch screen. Both have an AMOLED panel with a resolution of 466 x 466 pixels. In terms of health and fitness, the Xiaomi Watch S2 is equipped with a heart rate and SpO2 sensor. It comes with body composition measurement that is capable of measuring data such as fat percentage, skeletal muscle mass, protein volume, and more. To perform this tracking, users have to place two fingers on the side buttons. The smartwatch can also measure skin temperature. It includes a sleep and stress tracker, a female menstrual cycle monitor, and breathing exercises. It supports more than 100 sports modes. The Xiaomi Watch S2 incorporates a microphone and a speaker for Bluetooth calls. It also has a security feature that will send a request for help to the user’s preset contacts. It includes GPS, Bluetooth 5.2 and NFC. The 46mm variant is backed by a 500mAh battery that lasts for 12 days, while the 42mm model is powered by a 305mAh battery that offers 7 days of use.

Price and availability

The 42mm Xiaomi Watch S2 is priced at RMB 999 (~€136) and RMB 1,199 (~€163) for the standard black and light gold leather variants, respectively. The 46mm Xiaomi Watch S2 is priced at RMB 1,099 (~€150) and RMB 1,299 (~€177) for the standard black and light gold leather variants, respectively. The smartwatch is for sale in China.