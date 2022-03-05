The Xiaomi Watch S1 Active is filtered, this will be the next rival of the Apple Watch

The Asian manufacturer has become one of the great references when it comes to buying a smart watch or an activity bracelet thanks to a family of products with a quality-price ratio that is very difficult to beat. And now we’ve just learned that the company is working on a new smartwatch, the Xiaomi Watch S1 Active.

We are talking about a smart watch that will offer a design very similar to that of its predecessor, in addition to having some technical characteristics very similar to those of its predecessorthe Xiaomi Mi Watch S1.

Or this is what emerges from the latest leak published by the colleagues at 91Mobile and where we can see in detail the design that this Xiaomi Watch S1 Active from the Asian firm will have.

This will be the appearance that the Xiaomi Watch S1 Active will wear

In terms of design, we can see through the renders that have been leaked that this model will bet on noble materials for the body of the wearable, probably aluminum or stainless steel. To this we must add two buttons on the right side to access different functions. Of course, this element is larger than the buttons of the Xiaomi Watch S1, so it looks a little more like the buttons of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 of the Korean firm.

enlarge photo Xiaomi Watch 1S Active 91 mobiles

We also see through renders of the Xiaomi Watch S1 Active that this smart watch will have the texts Sport, Outdoor, Active and Home engraved on the crown, so it could have more buttons on the other side, although in the leaked renders we do not have access to this information.

As expected, this model will feature silicone strapsalthough you can change them for a model in other finishes since it will have a universal anchoring system with total probability.

Available in three colors, blue, white or black, we can assume that its launch is just around the corner, so in the coming weeks there could be a new company event to show off its new generation of smart watches. They could even take advantage of the launch of the Xiaomi 12 series in Europe to officially present the new Xiaomi Watch S1 Active.

In any case, at the moment it is nothing more than a leak, so we will have to wait for the Beijing-based firm to officially confirm the existence of this watch that could be the manufacturer’s next success.

