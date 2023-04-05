- Advertisement -

note- -will- -shortly- -this.jpg" width="980" height="565" alt="The Xiaomi Redmi Note 12S will arrive shortly globally, this will be what it will offer">

It seems that the company Redmi, which is part of Xiaomi, has been very active lately. And it seems that the situation, precisely, is not going to change. The reason for saying this is that it has been known that the firm intends to launch a new phone to the market and that, moreover, it will do so in a short time. By the way, it will belong to the Note 12 range, which it seems to get the most out of.

The data has been known because what will be the new terminal of the Asian company has been seen. And where has this happened? Well, in the certification entity SIRIM, something that, on the one hand, ensures that we are talking about something real and, furthermore, that its launch will take place in both the Latin American and European markets. The phone we are talking about, by the way, is Redmi Note 12S, which in that place has the number 2303CRA44A. Therefore, it does not seem that there are any doubts regarding its imminent launch.

SIRIM

What is expected of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12S

- Advertisement -

Among the options that it seems certain that the new smartphone will offer is that its screen will have dimensions of 6.43 inches, so at first it does not seem that the terminal is going to be especially large. The panel will be type AMOLEDand in what has to do with the resolution, everything suggests that it will be Full HD+ and that the frequency will reach 90Hz. That is to say, this already makes it clear that this will be a mid-range model and that it will not be very expensive.

In what has to do with the main hardware, the processor aims to be a MediaTek Helio G96, a component with eight cores that is enough to be able to enjoy practically all of the applications on the market, but that high-end performance should not be expected from it. In what has to do with memory, the options would be a 8GB maximum RAM and the storage would reach 128 gigabytes, always with the possibility of expanding it if it is considered necessary. Nothing too crazy, but enough for Android 13 to run smoothly.

Redmi

Other options that would have been chosen

On the one hand, it should be noted that there are no interesting novelties in what has to do with the battery, since it would have an amperage of 5.000mAh, which is the usual in the mid-range currently. But yes, fast charging would be very important, because it would reach 67W, so it would be one step above the rest of the Redmi terminal options. By the way, everything suggests that the main camera would have four sensors, the 108MP main.

There is no idea of ​​the price that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12S could have, but it is normal for it to be at about 300 euros to change. In what has to do with its presentation, since it is already in the process of obtaining certifications, it is normal for this device to be officially announced in a month or so.

- Advertisement -

>