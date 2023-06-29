The Xiaomi Redmi Note 12R is official with the new Qualcomm for the basic range

- Advertisement -

Xiaomi has just announced the launch of its latest Android device, which is intended for the most basic range of devices running Google’s operating system. We talk about Redmi Note 12R. We tell you the most interesting thing you should know about this model that is expected to reach regions such as Spain in time.

The smartphone stands out for its screen 6.79-inch IPS LCDwhich offers a resolution Full HD+ -2,400 x 1,080 pixels-, immersing the user in a correct visual experience. It is not bad at all considering the price of the device that we will indicate later. Besides, and this is important, it should be noted that the maximum working frequency is 90hzthat fits your target market.

The interior of the new Xiaomi Redmi 12R

At the heart of this device, there is a processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2, this is a very new component and one that guarantees smooth and efficient performance in all tasks. The fact is that we are talking about a premiere and it remains to be seen how this chip behaves in real work environments. In addition, the manufacturer offers various configuration options to adapt to the needs of each user, with variants of 4GB, 6GB or 8GB of RAMand internal storage of 128 or 256 gigabytes. If more space is required, the computer has a microSD card slot.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 12R has a battery large capacity: 5,000mAh, which guarantees a long duration throughout the day (and something more if the use of the phone is not abused). In addition, it has fast charging 18W that allows you to quickly recharge the device. It’s nothing particularly crazy, but we must bear in mind that we are talking about a terminal with a very reasonable price.

As for its photographic section, the product complies… without more. It features a 5-megapixel front-facing camera, specifically designed to capture selfies and make video calls in stunning quality. At the back, we find a 50 megapixel main sensor, which guarantees correct photos and videos. In addition, one more element is added for 2 MP macro work that allows you to capture quite precise close-ups.

Price of this new smartphone

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 12R comes in three colors: Time Blue, Midnight Black and Sky Fantasy. Regarding the price, this device will be available from about 135 euros to change for the model with 4 GB of RAM and 128 storage. This makes it an affordable option that doesn’t compromise on quality and performance. It can be, without a doubt, a success in sales.

