The Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 with OLED 6.4″ returns to its lowest price

Xiaomi smartphones are characterized by low prices, but they are even more so when, as is the case now, one of its products sinks its price on an online sales platform. This is what has happened with the Redmi Note 11, which is for sale for only €179 on Amazon Spain. We don’t know how long it will stay at this price, so if you want it, you better buy it now.

Redmi Note 11: 6.4″ OLED display at 90 Hz, Snapdragon 680 and more

The Redmi Note 11 arrives with a modern design with flat edges, including IP53 splash resistance, and a screen glass protected by Gorilla Glass 3. On the front, we find a 6.4″ AMOLED screen with FullHD + resolution that reaches a rate refresh rate of 90 Hz and a touch sampling rate of 180 Hz. The display offers a wide color gamut (DCI P3) and offers a maximum / peak brightness of 700 / 1000 nits. Inside, we find a Snapdragon 680 processor manufactured in a 6nm process. This processor offers good power, while conserving battery life. We also find 4/6 GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 64/128 GB of UFS 2.2 storage expandable up to 1 TB via microSD. It arrives with MIUI 13 on Android 11. To offer good autonomy, it has a 5,000 mAh battery with 33W fast charging that allows it to go from 0 to 100% in about an hour (and a charger of this power in the box). It has a side fingerprint reader and, if you prefer, you can use facial recognition.

In the multimedia aspect, it has dual stereo speakers without giving up the 3.5 mm audio jack. It also includes a Z-axis linear motor. The phone supports 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac WiFi networks, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, an infrared emitter, and 4G (but not 5G) connectivity. Supports Dual SIM (SIM + SIM / microSD). As for the camera, we find a quad rear camera consisting of a 50MP f/1.8 main camera, an 8MP f/2.2 ultra-wide angle camera (118º), a 2MP f/2.4 macro camera and a 2MP f/2 depth camera. 2.4. The front camera is 13MP f/2.4. When it comes to capturing images, the phone includes software features such as Night 2.0, Kaleidoscope, and Vlog modes.