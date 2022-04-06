The Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G is already on sale in Spain

Adding to the already extensive Redmi Note 11 family, the Chinese company has just announced the arrival in our country of one of its most powerful mid-range smartphones, the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5Gwhich presents some high-end qualities such as its 120W HyperCharge fast charging system, an ultra-sharp 108MP camera, or compatibility with the new wireless networks, all at a really affordable price.

Specifications Redmi Note 11 Series

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G OS Android 11 with MIUI 13 Android 11 with MIUI 13 Android 11 with MIUI 13 Android 11 with MIUI 13 Android 11 with MIUI 12.5 Screen 6.43-inch AMOLED at 90 Hz, with Gorilla Glass 3 6.43-inch AMOLED at 90 Hz, with Gorilla Glass 3 AMOLED 6.67 inches at 120 Hz, with Gorilla Glass 5 AMOLED 6.67 inches at 120 Hz, with Gorilla Glass 5 AMOLED 6.67 inches at 120 Hz, with Gorilla Glass 5 Resolution FHD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) FHD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) FHD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) FHD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) FHD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 MediaTek Helio G96 MediaTek Helio G96 Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 MediaTek Dimension 920 GPU adrenaline 610 Mali-G57 MC2 Mali-G57 MC2 adreno 619 Mali-G68 MC4 Memory 4 or 6 GB of LPDDR4x RAM 4, 6 or 8 GB of LPDDR4x RAM 6 or 8 GB of LPDDR4x RAM 6 or 8 GB of LPDDR4x RAM 6 or 8 GB of LPDDR4x RAM Storage 64 or 128 GB of UFS 3.0 storage 64 or 128 GB of UFS 3.0 storage 64 or 128 GB of UFS 3.0 storage 64 or 128 GB of UFS 3.0 storage 128 or 256 GB of UFS 3.0 storage Frontal camera 13MP (f/2.4) 16MP (f/2.4) 16MP (f/2.4) 16MP (f/2.4) 16MP (f/2.4) main chamber Quad configuration:

50MP (f/1.8)

8 MP (f/2.2) 118º wide angle

2 MP (f/2.4) macro

2MP (f/2.4) depth Quad configuration:

108 MP (f/1.9) ISOCELL HM2

8 MP (f/2.2) 118º wide angle

2 MP (f/2.4) macro

2MP (f/2.4) depth Quad configuration:

108 MP (f/1.9) ISOCELL HM2

8 MP (f/2.2) 118º wide angle

2 MP (f/2.4) macro

2MP (f/2.4) depth Triple configuration:

108 MP (f/1.9) ISOCELL HM2

8 MP (f/2.2) 118º wide angle

2 MP (f/2.4) macro Triple configuration:

108 MP (f/1.9) ISOCELL HM2

8 MP (f/2.2) 118º wide angle

2 MP (f/2.4) macro connectivity 4G, WiFi AC, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, GPS and infrared 4G, WiFi AC, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, GPS and infrared LTE, WiFi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, GPS and infrared 5G, LTE, WiFi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, GPS and infrared 5G, LTE, WiFi 5, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, GPS and infrared Battery 5,000 milliamps with fast charging at 33 watts 5,000 milliamps with fast charging at 33 watts 5,000 milliamps with fast charging at 67 watts 5,000 milliamps with fast charging at 67 watts 4,500 milliamps with fast charging at 120 watts Dimensions 159.87 x 73.87 x 8.09 millimeters 159.87 x 73.87 x 8.09 millimeters 164.19 x 76.1 x 8.12 millimeters 164.19 x 76.1 x 8.12 millimeters 163.6 x 76.2 x 8.34 millimeters Weight 179 grams 179 grams 202 grams 202 grams 204 grams

Among its main features, the presence of a screen with 6.67-inch AMOLED panel with Full HD+ resolution, with a refresh rate of 120 Hz and a touch sampling rate of 360Hz that make it perfect for playing content as well as the most demanding applications and games. And it is that in its interior we will find a MediaTek Dimension 920 processorincreasing slightly from its namesake model to its low-power 6-nanometer process.

At a photographic level, we will not find any change, keeping this impressive 108 megapixel sensor along with a wide-angle sensor and a macro lens. Similarly, some additions stand out, such as its IP52 resistance certifications or the audio signed by JBL.

Although without a doubt the biggest change comes at the battery level, which although it comes with a small reduction in milliamps, it will be the only one to include the impressive 120 watt fast charging systembeing in fact the mid-range with the fastest charge on the market, which will allow us to recharge 100% of the battery in just 15 minutes.

Availability and price

The Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G is now available in our country through the brand’s official website, under three different versions of memory and storage, also presenting a small special “early-bird” discount with which buyers will be rewarded who acquire one of these phones between now and next April 8: