The Xiaomi, Redmi and POCO that will update to Android 13 are filtered in this list

We have been receiving increasingly abundant information about Android 13 for a few weeks now, especially since the first developer preview version was released back in February. But one of the data that should also be known with each new version of the system is which models will be updatedalthough the dates and deadlines will be announced later.

Xiaomi is one of the manufacturers that has more models in circulation and not one of those that always generates doubts about its updates. Some have been in the market for too long and fall out of the pools, others are left out due to deadlines. It’s always a mess. But luckily, in XiaoMIUI they have prepared a list with the phones of the three Xiaomi ranges (Xiaomi, Redmi, POCO) that they will receive Android 13, and we are talking about a fairly reliable source since there is still no official information about it.

Android 13 on POCO, Redmi and Xiaomi phones

If all goes well, most of the phones on XiaoMIUI’s Android 13 update list should also welcome MIUI 14 at one point or another. They will not be all, because let’s remember that Xiaomi is one of the brands that decouples the evolution of its layer from that of the operating systemand we can find models with the same layer and a different version of the system itself.

In fact, in XiaoMIUI they remember that MIUI 14 will operate on both Android 12 and Android 13, so knowing which models will be the ones that give way to Android 13 is always interesting. As we have said before, Xiaomi handles several ranges and brands, so we will include phones of the main brand, Xiaomi, as well as POCO and Redmi, in the list. And as a gift, a list with models that due to seniority would be left without Android 13 except for a last-minute decision by the brand. Go for it.

Xiaomi phones that will receive Android 13

Xiaomi 12S / Xiaomi 12X Pro

Xiaomi Mi 10S

Xiaomi Mi 11 / 11 Pro / Mi 11 Ultra / Mi 11 Lite / 4G/5G/LE/ Lite NE 5G

Xiaomi 11i

Xiaomi Mi 11X / 11X Pro

Xiaomi 12 / 12 Pro / 12 Lite / 12 Ultra

Xiaomi 12X / 12X Pro

XiaomiMix 4

Xiaomi Mix FOLD / FOLD 2

Xiaomi CiVi – CiVi S

XiaomiPad 5

Redmi phones that will receive Android 13

Redmi 10 / Prime / 2022 / Prime 2022 / 10 5G / Prime+ 5G

Redmi 10C / Redmi 10 (India)

Redmi Note 10 / 10S / Pro / Pro Max / Pro 5G

Redmi Note 10T / 10 5G

Redmi Note 11 / NFC / 11S / Pro 4G / Pro 5G / Pro+ 5G

Redmi Note 11T / 11 5G / 4G

Redmi K40 / Pro / Pro+ / Gaming / K40S

Redmi K50 / Pro / Gaming

POCO phones that will receive Android 13

LITTLE F3/GT

POCO X3 GT / X3 Pro

POCO F4 / Pro / GT

POCO M3 Pro 5G

POCO M4 5G / M4 Pro 5G / M4 Pro 4G

Redmi and POCO phones that “could” receive Android 13

Redmi Note 8 2021

LITTLE C40

Xiaomi, Redmi and POCO phones that will not receive Android 13

Redmi K30 Pro / Zoom Edition

Redmi K30S Ultra

POCO F2 Pro

Xiaomi Mi 10 / Pro / Ultra

Xiaomi Mi 10T / Pro

Redmi 9 / Prime / 9T / Power

Redmi Note 9 / 9S / Pro / Pro 5G / Pro Max / 9T 5G

Redmi K30 4G / 5G / Ultra / K30i 5G / Racing

POCO X3 / NFC

POCO X2 / M2 / M2 Pro

Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite / Youth Edition

Xiaomi Mi 10i / 10T Lite

Xiaomi MiNote 10 Lite

