The Xiaomi Redmi 10C arrives, a new cheap mobile with a 50 MP camera

Although Xiaomi already has phones that are quite expensive, it does not forget the entry range that is one of the best-selling in Spain. To have a good presence in this segment, it has just presented the Xiaomi Redmi 10Can Android device that we tell you about the most important thing you should know about it.

One of the things that attracts a lot of attention is that the screen that it integrates has dimensions of 6.71 inches with an LCD panel that has resolution HD+. It may not seem like much, but it should not be forgotten that this is a model designed by and for those who have fewer demands. One of the things that draws the attention of this model is that it integrates the fingerprint reader on the back, something common years ago, but not so much now, and that is very close to the camera module -perhaps someone can even make a mistake by manipulating it without looking-.

Another thing to keep in mind about this device is that it has a battery with excellent amperage, since it reaches 5,000mAh. This is an amount that ensures almost two days of use, due to the fact that the hardware is not particularly existent, and it is accompanied by a traditional charger that has a maximum working power of 10W. Recharge times, therefore, will be high.

Improved hardware

This is achieved, since, among other things, the processor inside the Xiaomi Redmi 10C is a Snapdragon 680 from Qualcomm, which is much better than the one used with the previous generation, which was a MediaTek Helio G35. This is a SoC from eight cores that works at a frequency of up to 2.4 GHz that is capable of running simple games adequately. Of course, this component is 4G, so nothing to access the fastest mobile data that exists today.

When it comes to memory, there is also good news. RAM is from 4GB, an amount that, without being very high, does allow Android 11 to work without problems (MIUI customization is not lacking, of course). In the storage section, there are two options available: 64 and 128 gigabytes internal that can be expanded through the use of microSD memory cards, so it is perfectly fulfilled. In short, there is a good improvement in general that allows to obtain a correct user experience.

Xiaomi

A good camera on the Xiaomi Redmi 10C

The truth is that the smartphone can surprise here, since the main sensor of the rear camera is nothing less than 50MP. This is accompanied by an additional element of two megapixels to improve the work when taking photos. Therefore, this terminal is somewhat above what is expected here (which does not lack a 5 MP selfie camera located in a notch in the central area of ​​​​the upper part of the screen).

With complete connection options, it is not lacking in WiFi and Bluetooth – which is accompanied by a port usb type c-, It is important to comment that the price of this Xiaomi Redmi 10C is one of the great attractions. They are the following:

64 GB storage model, about 172 euros to change.

128 GB storage model, about 190 euros to change.

