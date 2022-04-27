The Xiaomi POCO M4 5G will break the input range, how will it do it?

the machines of Xiaomi They do not stop for a moment, and an example is that just yesterday they presented a new phone (oriented to the gaming market) and everything indicates that in a couple of days they will do their own with a device that has the objective of reigning in the entry range. We talk about LITTLE M4 5Gof which many of the characteristics that it will offer have been known.

One of the options that will draw a lot of attention to this terminal is that it will offer access to a data connection 5G, something that will be differential if its price is very low – everything indicates that it will cost less than 200 euros, an outrage. But the good news will not end here in this device, since among the options that are sure to be offered is that it will include a battery of 5,000mAh with fast charging so you forget to take the charger when you leave home; and, in addition, it will have a more than solvent processor MediaTek Dimension 700 that will be able to with many games thanks to its Mali G57 GPU.

By the way, contrary to what usually happens with entry-level phones, this one from Xiaomi will have a resolution screen FullHD+, which makes it look more like a terminal in the middle segment of the market. The dimensions of the panel will be 6.58 inches LCD type (so the fingerprint reader is on the power button) and you will not lack the possibility of using a frequency of up to 90Hz. The truth is that if you settle this will be an excellent investment.

The Xiaomi POCO M4 5G will arrive in various colors

This has been known due to the publication of several images in which you can see what the design of this smartphone will be like. It will maintain the usual rear band -where the camera with two 50 + 2 MP sensors will be located- which is very common in many POCO models, and among the manufacturing materials used is both the metal like plastic. By the way, it seems quite clear that there is a rear curvature, not a front one, which will greatly favor grip.

Regarding the colors, it should be noted that surely three will arrive: black, yellow and blue. It is possible that there are some more, but they are more than enough so that users always have the possibility of choosing something that suits their tastes. Besides, it can be clearly seen that the connection port will be usb type c and, from what has been known, its thickness will be below nine millimeters despite the great charge of its battery.

Presentation of this smartphone

As noted in the source of informationthis Xiaomi POCO M4 5G is scheduled to be announced on the day April 29, 2022, so there are only a few days left for it to be official. It will surely arrive in all the regions in which the manufacturer is present, and the truth is that if everything is confirmed, everything suggests that we have a new dominator of the entry range… because we do not see other options that can stand up to it right now. the quality/price ratio.

