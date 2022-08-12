The Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro tablet is now official: it has everything to stop the iPad

- Advertisement -

When Xiaomi bets on one type of product, it does it with everything. It is one of those companies that does not take half measures, and has now seen that the tablet market has a future and, for this reason, it has just announced a new model that is a perfect complement to the devices that it already has. the sale. We are talking about the Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro.

If there is something that makes this equipment special, it is that its screen has dimensions that make it very clear which Apple model it is going for: the iPad Pro. 12.4 inches with an IPS panel that boasts a brightness of 500 nits and resolution of 2,560 x 1,600 pixels they are a sample of what we say. By the way, so that the most demanding feel pleased, this component is of 120Hz and it does not lack HDR10 (ideal, therefore, to watch series and, of course, work if necessary).

It should also be noted that its dimensions are not outrageous taking into account the aforementioned, since they remain in 284.96 x 185.23 x 6.66 millimeters. The weight, on the other hand, reaches 620 grams, which is less than what any current laptop is capable of offering. An important note: all the details have been taken care of, and in this way the Xiaomi tablet is compatible with the use of a stylus and has four speakers -which provide compatibility with Dolby Atmos-.

Use for any type of work on this Xiaomi

With an operating system (and MIUI customization) and with possibilities such as being able to use a bluetooth external keyboard– there is an official one, but it is not included-, it must be said that the integrated hardware ensures that you will be able to run any application with great performance… no matter how demanding it may be. Therefore, whether it is for personal use or if you want it to replace a laptop, this new equipment is up to the task.

what you will find as main hardware on the Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro is the following:

Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor with eight cores

RAM memory ranging from 6 to 8 GB.

Connectivity including Bluetooth 5.2; Wifi; USB Type-C; and there is even a version with mobile data (5G).

Storage that can be from 128 to 512 GB, this type being UFS 3.1 to ensure the best possible performance.

Without a doubt, we are talking about a complete device that meets almost all kinds of expectations that can be had. Thus, without going any further, I could enjoy 4K media content Without difficulty. And, if necessary, you can edit images and videos with excellent solvency. And, best of all, is that this Xiaomi tablet does not suffer at all in conditions of multitask.

Two very positive details in this team

The first is that everything that has to do with autonomy fits like a glove with the integrated hardware and the software that is used. The battery is 10,000mAh, a brutality that ensures more than 12 hours of use at the highest level without messing up your hair. In addition, there is something that has to be classified as excellent here: it has 67W fast chargethe best in the market for tablets.

In addition, the cameras are much better in this Xiaomi than in almost all of its competition, including Apple or Samsung. The back is from 50MP (and focal aperture of F: 1.8) that has two more elements of help that are 5 + 2 megapixels. Come on, hardware worthy of many mid-range smartphones on the market. The integrated front is 20MP, more than enough to make video calls with Full HD resolution.

Sale prices, already confirmed

Right now the launch is taking place in China, but in a short time this Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro will reach other regions such as Spain. It can be bought in different colors, such as vgreen, silver or black. These are the prices of the three versions that have been announced:

Model with 6 GB of RAM and 128 storage: 435 euros to change

Model with 8 GB of RAM and 256 storage: 505 euros to change

Model with 12 GB of RAM and 512 storage: 605 euros to change

