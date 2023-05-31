The Xiaomi MIX Fold 3 will bet on photography, it will have amazing cameras

fold-3-will- -on-photography-it.jpg" width="980" height="565" alt="The Xiaomi MIX Fold 3 will bet on photography, it will have ">

The most striking latest addition expected in the Xiaomi’s range of mobile phones is the MIX Fold 3, which everything indicates that it will be launched in September 2023. This will be a model with a folding screen and will have a series of features that make it stand out from the competition. Well, some details of their cameras that will make it differential (at least on paper).

According to information that has become known, the Xiaomi MIX Fold 3 will take an important step in the photography section, always compared to the model it is going to replace on the market. It states that this device will come with a under-screen camera plus a periscope telephoto lens -which will allow you to zoom without loss to 5X-. Besides, it also makes it clear that fast charging will be important and that it will not lack wireless with a power of up to 50W.

Placing the front camera under the screen is one of the main curiosities of this device. It’s not easy to achieve this goal, since the sensor needs to receive enough light to get a decent output and since the screen is transparent, this represents a challenge. big challenge. For this reason, the camera under the screen is not so popular today – although some mobile phones use it.

What is expected of the Xiaomi MIX Fold 3

Everything indicates that this team will arrive with a foldable OLED screen that measures 8.01 inches when it is unfolded. Its resolution will be 1,860 x 2,480 pixels, it will have an aspect ratio of 20:9. The phone will have a front cover finished in glass and a plastic back, it will have protection Gorilla Glass 5. Xiaomi’s phone will arrive in at least two colors: black and white. As reported, the weight of this equipment will remain at 317 grams.

The Xiaomi MIX Fold 3 is expected to use the Android 13 operating system along with a processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. Besides, it is rumored that the smartphone with a folding screen will have up to 16GB RAM and 512 gigabytes of internal storage. The phone is expected to have a 5,020mAh battery that supports 67W fast charging and will be protected against water.

Possible price of this phone

As usual with foldable phones right now, the device it won’t be especially cheap. It’s expected to start at around $2,500 (although some suggest a lower price range of $1,600 on the less powerful version, it’s possible).

