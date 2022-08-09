The Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 will hit the market on August 11

- Advertisement -

A leak has allowed us to discover the Mix Fold 2 release date, a new flexible smartphone with which the Chinese company will once again compete at the top of a sector that continues to grow in popularity. It is true that flexible smartphones are still not really within the reach of the average consumer, but their prices are becoming more attractive and their build quality and features have also improved.

According to the information we have the Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 would be presented on 11and he will not arrive alone, he will be accompanied by the Xiaomi Buds 4 Pro headphones and the 12.4-inch Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro tablet. We already have promotional images of these three products, although we don’t know their specifications, so we have no choice but to wait for a last-minute leak, or for their presentation to take place.

Although, as we have said, we do not have information about its specifications, we can take it for granted that the Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 sit will be a top of the range smartphoneand since it will hit the in a couple of days, it will most likely have a Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 SoC, a very powerful chip that is configured with an 8-core CPU divided into a high-performance Cortex-X2 core 3 ,19 GHz, three Cortex-A710 cores at 2.75 GHz and four Cortex-A510 cores at 1.8 GHz. Its GPU is an Adreno 670.

With the above in mind, we can also guess that this terminal should have a generous amount of RAM and storage capacity. Most likely, it will be between 12 GB and 16 GB of RAM, and that it has at least 256 GB of storage capacity. The first generation model hit the market with a price of 1,300 eurosan indicative figure that helps us understand at what level the Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 could be placed.

As for the 12.4-inch Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro, it is clear that it is a version of the Xiaomi Pad 5 with a larger screen size. In the promotional image we can see that it will have a very careful and unusual rear camera configuration in a tablet. It is commented that its main sensor would be 50 MP, and that it could come with two secondary cameras, a wide angle and a frame. We will be attentive to its official presentation to tell you all the details.