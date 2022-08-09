The Xiaomi MIX Fold 2 already has a presentation date and it is imminent

Last year Xiaomi made its debut in ing phones with a Xiaomi Fold that for the moment has remained in China. The second generation already seems to be ready, as Xiaomi has announced that it is about to announce the Xiaomi Mix Fold 2.

The next thursday august 11 At 7:00 p.m. local time (1:00 p.m. in Spain) the annual Lei Jun conference will take place in which he will comment on the latest company news and several products will be presented: folding, tablet, headphones and we could even see the electric car from Xiaomi.

launch of the Xiaomi folding

Xiaomi has announced without much notice what has become a kind of new tradition: the annual conference of Lei Jun. The CEO of Xiaomi will use the occasion to answer questions from fans, comment on the latest news from the company and also present a handful of productsincluding the company’s second folding mobile.

The star of the show will be the Xiaomi Mix Fold 2, the company’s second folding that, two days after its presentation, has not leaked too much. The few details that have been leaked tell us about improvements to the 8.01-inch Samsung-signed UTG flexible screen and almost certainly one of the latest Qualcomm processors, either the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 or the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1. Of his appearance we only have the small teaser of the presentation, which does not show us much.

Official image of the Xiaomi MIX Fold 2

It will not be the only product that we will know on August 11. The company has shared on the event page its intentions to take advantage of the occasion to present us with at least two more products: a tablet and new TWS headphones.

Specifically, during the presentation we will meet the Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro 12.4-inch and Xiaomi Buds 4 Pro. This, at least, because Xiaomi usually surprises us with the occasional extra announcement.

This presentation will finally arrive on Thursday, August 11 at 1:00 p.m. Spanish timeone day after Samsung’s Unpacked event tomorrow, where the Korean company will also announce its new generation of foldable phones (among others).

Via | Gizmochina