The Xiaomi MIX Fold 2 accelerates its arrival, is its presentation very close?

Samsung rules the market for smartphones with a folding screen with an iron hand. But this does not mean that there are no manufacturers who want to make things difficult for the Korean giant. An example is Xiaomiwhich everything indicates that it is accelerating to launch a new model of this type of mobile to compete with the Galaxy Fold.

The model we are talking about is the Xiaomi MIX Fold 2, and it would be the natural substitute for the equipment that was officially announced in March 2021 (and, taking into account the rate at which the Chinese firm launches new terminals, it is surprising that there is no longer a substitute on the market for it). The fact is that this device is expected to be presented in September, but it seems that things are accelerating… quite a bit.

When will the new Xiaomi foldable arrive?

Well, according to the data that has been published this month of August, it will be when the terminal we are talking about is officially presented: the Xiaomi MIX Fold 2. It will not arrive before the new Samsung Galaxy Fold 4, which has a confirmed arrival date of 10 of Augustbut everything suggests that during the third week of the mentioned month will be when the smartphone that will close like a book will see the light. Therefore, pressure to compete for the folding market… and that some said that this had no future.

Obviously, the device will have Google’s Android operating system (another manufacturer that was said to join the folding party) and, it seems, in terms of design, the new Xiaomi model will have important novelties in the area of ​​the fold so that the existence of hinges is not very noticeable. And, in addition, the selfie face will be in an integrated hole that will be much improved and could be a reference in the market.

Some features that are known about this mobile

To begin with, everything suggests that as a processor it will have a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, so it will have plenty of power. In addition, other new details will be that its LTPO-type screen with 2.5K resolution will have a frequency of 120 Hz, which will improve the experience with which all kinds of content are consumed. Be careful, there will be compatibility with both HDR and Dolby Vision.

It should also be noted that, if the leaks are met, this team will have a main camera of no less than 50MP and would count on the collaboration of Leica to improve everything that has to do with the results in the photography section. We will see if all this is confirmed. But, if so, Xiaomi would launch a foldable that will compete head-to-head with the Galaxy Fold… especially if its price is somewhat more contained (something that is unknown at the moment).

