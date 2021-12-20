The Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 6 NFC arrives in Spain so you can make mobile payments comfortably

When the Asian manufacturer presented the Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 6, we knew that the NFC version would not reach Spain at the moment. Luckily, today the Asian company has just announced the arrival of the more vitaminized version of its activity bracelet. Yes, You can now buy the Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 6 NFC in Spain.

We are talking about a version that stands out for offering the possibility of making payments using the bracelet so that you do not have to remove your wallet at any time. Of course, on an aesthetic level you will not find any change since the Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 6 NFC has the same design as the original model.

How could it be otherwise, the new version of the Mi Band 6, as it is known colloquially, also offers water resistance So you have no problem bathing with it or enjoying all kinds of water sports using the acclaimed activity tracker from the Beijing-based manufacturer.

The great novelty is the NFC chip that incorporates

enlarge photo Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 6 NFC Xiaomi

We also did not find changes at the hardware level. In this way, the Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 6 NFC has a screen made up of an AMOLED panel with a 1.56-inch diagonal to offer surprising image quality. Not to mention its battery, capable of offering a range of 14 days without messing up.

It also has the same sensors as the original model, so this NFC version of the Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 6 is perfect for practicing all kinds of sports as it is capable of monitoring any sports activity with the best results.

As we told you, the great novelty of this Xiaomi activity bracelet comes with the fact that it incorporates an NFC chip so you can make payments with your mobile. You will only have to configure this function from the Mi Fit application to be able to use the Mi Smart Band 6 when making payments in stores that accept the use of NFC. On the other hand, the Mi Smart Band 6 NFC also offers support for Alexa, so you can carry out all kinds of voice commands to get the most out of Amazon’s voice assistant.

Regarding the launch date and price of the Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 6 NFC, this model is already available at a price of 59.99 euros in Spain through the usual channels.

>