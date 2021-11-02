The Xiaomi Mi Mix 5 is seen in its first filtered image

Device leaks, specifically mobile phones, are increasingly advancing. When not long ago the Xiaomi Mi Mix 4, we have begun to know new details of its successor, which logically should reach the market in about a year. Well, now we have seen the first image of what would be the phone screen, or rather, its screen protector, which we have now seen in a most revealing image. And it will certainly be a screen that will not leave anyone indifferent.

Will repeat your total curve

What has been leaked is an image that shows us the screen protector of this new model and that reveals some key aspects of this future top of the range of the Chinese firm. Basically we can see that it has a quadruple curve, or what is the same, it will be curved both on the sides and on the top and bottom, so it will be the second generation of the screen that the previous model released a few months ago. In addition, this image shows us that it will repeat one of the most striking aspects of this phone.

And as you can see, there is no hole for the front camera. And it is that as we have already seen in the Xiaomi Mi Mix 4, this phone will have an invisible front camera, which is hidden under the screen. Therefore, it will be the second generation of this camera, which will have to improve above all the quality of the photos it takes, which is one of the Achilles heels of these cameras, which have managed to work under the screen, but which suffers from the peculiarity of its location under the panel.

At the moment no more features have been leaked, but it is expected that the new Snapdragon 898 processor will be released, the most powerful that we will see in Android phones during 2022. It should also launch an even faster charge, we must not rule out reaching the 200W power, a technology that has already been openly displayed by the brand. Finally, we will see if the huge 200 megapixel camera that Samsung is developing will debut, and that this phone could be released exclusively next year. For now we see that its screen will continue to be one of its main attractions. Not surprisingly, the Mix models have always been Xiaomi’s spearhead when it comes to showing its technological advances.

