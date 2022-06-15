The Xiaomi Mi Box 4S Max can already be purchased in China, but it will take time to arrive in Spain

The Asian manufacturer surprised us last week by presenting its new media player. We talk about Xiaomi Box 4S Max a new model that boasts a series of innovations compared to its predecessor that make the difference, especially due to the improvement in storage capacity and RAM memory.

Now, from the company they have just announced that the Xiaomi Box 4S Max can now be purchased in China. The problem? That it will take longer than it seems to land in our country. Or this is what emerges from the information just published by 9to5Google colleagues.

The Xiaomi Box 4S Max will be exclusive to China

Mainly, because they have contacted Xiaomi and They have confirmed that their new media player will take time to leave the Asian borders. They have literally replied that “currently we have no plans to introduce the Xiaomi Box 4S Max in international markets”, so we are going to have to arm ourselves with patience.

In this way, the company throws a jug of cold water at users who consider buying the Xiaomi Box 4S Max, since currently their plans do not leave Chinese territory.

So, won’t it be possible to buy the Xiaomi Box 4S Max in Spain?

This is not a surprise either, since many of Xiaomi’s products end up being sold exclusively through the official channels available in China. Although we can always go to third-party sellers that allow us to buy these products. And in the case of the Xiaomi Box 4S Max it will be the only possible option, for now.

Also, Let us remember that the Xiaomi Box 4S Max has made a very notable leap in quality compared to its predecessor. We are talking about a product that comes with double the RAM (it goes from 2 GB to 4 GB) to guarantee the best performance, in addition to a new Amlogic S905X3 processor, which uses the Amlogic Video Engine 10. It is true that it does not have support for the AV1 codec, but it does offer support for playing 4K content at 60 frames per second and 8K, although they have not specified the frame rate.

A product that has an HDMI 2.1 and USB 2.0 port to offer a good user experience thanks to significantly superior hardware. Its price? It is currently selling for 499 yuan, about 70 euros to change so it will be necessary to check in which stores it is available to buy the Xiaomi Box 4S Max from Spain.