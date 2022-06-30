The Xiaomi Mi Band 7 Pro with its new design already has a presentation date

- Advertisement -

Band-7-Pro-with-its-new- .jpg" width="980" height="565" >

Xiaomi is at a very important time of the year, as it plans to launch a good number of new devices shortly. And, therefore, put pressure on the market… although there are also some cancellations. The fact is that it has been known that the smart bracelet Xiaomi MiBand 7 Pro It will be official next month and the specific day on which this will happen has even been confirmed.

Not even a couple of days ago was also announced the day on which the new range of high-end smartphones, Xiaomi 12S, will be official and the firm has not wanted to go with half measures. Thus, you have selected the same for the smartband. That is, the next July 4 at 1:00 p.m. Spanish time You will be able to discover everything new that is expected from both product ranges. And, from what is known to , there will be some of the most interesting things: collaboration with Leica; powerful processors; better connectivity; etc.

Images of the Xiaomi MI Band 7 Pro

This is also a great novelty, since to date a confirmed image in which this wearable appeared had not been seen. Well, this has changed because there are two that have been published with different colors (black and white). And there is surprise, since there is a pretty radical change when it comes to design that the new smart bracelet will have. And quite radical, it must be said.

Weibo

To begin with, the screen will be bigger, it is not known how much, and its shape rectangular -and it will be placed outside the leash-. Therefore, it looks quite similar to the models offered by Huawei or the Redmi Smart Band Pro. With a much more premium look due to the use of metal in the finish of the case, the buckle closure Provides superior reliability. The fact is that it looks almost more like a watch than a bracelet, but this is something that is no longer something exactly new due to previous models from other manufacturers.

Other things that this smartband will have

To begin with, one of the great innovations will be the inclusion of gps, which will allow for much more accurate tracking of physical activity. And even dispense with the use of the phone when going out to play sports without acquiring less accurate data. In addition, they will not lack all the functions that exist in the Xiaomi Mi Band 7both when detecting physical activity and in functions such as controlling the music you play or checking the messages that arrive on your smartphone.

Everything seems to indicate that this accessory will have NFC, and at the moment nothing is known about the price it will have on the market. But, if you take into account what the basic model costs, the Xiaomi Mi Band 7 Pro is sure to will rise to 80 or 90 euros (even a little more due to its metallic finish). In any case, on July 4th we will completely clear up any doubts.

[mb_related_posts2]

>