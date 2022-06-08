The Xiaomi Mi Band 7 is just around the corner. When will it arrive in Spain?

On May 24, the Asian manufacturer officially presented the long-awaited Xiaomi SmartBand 7, a new activity bracelet that, like previous versions, boasts a value for money that is very difficult to beat. The problem is that, at the moment, it is only available in China.

It is true that the improvements seen in this new smartband compared to its predecessor have not been high, but it is still a most complete activity bracelet. And if you are looking for a gadget with these characteristics at a reasonable price, buying the Xiaomi Smart Band 7 is a great option. But when will it be available in Spain?

As they have reported from Gizmochina, it seems that it is closer than we imagined. As reported, the Xiaomi Band 7 has passed through the IMDA, the competent authority for the certification of electronic devices in Singapore.

The Xiaomi Smart Band 7 could arrive in Spain very soon

With model number M2130B1, this model is being certified to be sold in Singapore, so we can assume that its global launch is imminent. Also, it squares completely with previous releases.

Read more Companies take baby steps toward home robots at CES enlarge photo Colors of the Xiaomi Mi Band 7 Xiaomi

For example, The Xiaomi Smart Band 6 was presented in China in March 2021. And a month later it arrived in Spain. The same thing happened with the Xiaomi Mi Band 5, which was presented in June 2021 and arrived in Spain the following month.

In this way, we can assume that the Xiaomi Mi Band 7 could be available in our country at the end of this month. At the moment it is just a rumor, so we must take all this information with tweezers until Xiaomi announces the official presentation date of the global version of its long-awaited activity bracelet, but everything indicates that this summer we will see a few smartbands from the manufacturer at the beach and pool.

Regarding features of the Xiaomi Mi Band 7To say that this model has a 1.62-inch AMOLED screen, resolution of 490 x 192 pixels and 500 nits of maximum brightness. It has all kinds of sensors to accurately monitor your daily physical activity, including a heart rate monitor 24 hours a day or an SpO2 sensor to find out the oxygen levels in your blood.

To this must be added 120 sports modes so you can monitor any physical activity you do. Its price? It will surely cost around 50 euros when it lands in Spain. And you, are you going to buy a Xiaomi Mi Band 7?

>