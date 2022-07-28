The Xiaomi Mi Band 7 has new features, are they worth it?

- Advertisement -

If there is a smart bracelet that is a reference in the market, this is it. Xiaomi MiBand 7. This model, due to the good work of previous generations, is one of the best sellers, since it offers a large number of usage options at a fairly reasonable price. Well, there are news that will surely catch your attention in case you have one.

These arrive with an update that has begun to be deployed for the smartband we are talking about, and that has a good number of new features. The firmware version is 1.19.15and the first country in which it is being launched in China, but in a short time the same will be done in the rest of the regions where the accessory is sold, such as Spain, of course, it is essential to use for it the Zeep Life app synced with the bracelet.

The news that come to the Xiaomi Mi Band 7

One of the most important has to do with what refers to the recognition of the physical activity. Now it is possible to use intervals when playing sports and that the wearable has no problems recognizing them. So, for example, if you do a speed series workout, you won’t have to be manipulating the screen all the time, since the device itself will do the work for you.

Besides, on the integrated 1.62-inch AMOLED screen you will also find something new: a new screen. It has a classic design reminiscent of old wall clocks, which will give a very different look to the Xiaomi bracelet -it fits like a glove with leather straps, by the way-. Therefore, you have one more option when it comes to changing the appearance of the accessory easily and at no cost.

Bug fixes, they also reach the smartband

Some users have commented that from time to time the vibration of the bracelet does not work optimally. Well, this with the new update has been completely fixed, so the random reset of this option is already a thing of the past. In addition, the messages that reach the device -once it is connected to a smartphone- do not overlap, which always allows a perfect reading.

Other positive details that the manufacturer has confirmed that is included in the new firmware is a consumption optimization, due to better processes with the hardware (it remains to be seen if this allows to increase the two weeks of use that the bracelet offers by default). In addition, some bugs in the operating system have been fixed that prevent the wearable from freezing unexpectedly and having to wait a few seconds for everything to work correctly.

Taking into account all that we have indicated, it is more than recommendable proceed to the update of the Xiaomi Mi Band 7 at the same time that it arrives in Spain. And this will happen in a few days.

