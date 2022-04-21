The Xiaomi CIVI 1S is official: complete and at a great price… Watch out, iPhone SE!

On time for your appointment, a new Xiaomi smartphone has been announced that aims to push even harder on the mid-range product and, therefore, make things more difficult for the iPhone SE 2022 (which seems not to be meeting expectations). in terms of sales). We tell you everything that is important to know about Xiaomi CIVI 1S that has striking options such as those related to its cameras.

One of the first things that should be known about this terminal is that it has a 6.55 inches with Full HD+ resolution. It is not especially small, but it is something more than what is currently carried in Android models. The integrated panel is AMOLED, which ensures good quality, and it does not lack a frequency of 120 Hz to compete with anyone. By the way, to highlight its contrast that is 5000000:1, a really good brand and that allows it to be compatible with HDR10+.

This allows the finish of the Xiaomi CIVI 1S, where the combination of metal and glass – specifically Gorilla Glass 5 – to be interesting in terms of usability. We explain ourselves: the weight is 166 grams and the thickness remains in 6.98 millimeterswhich ensures excellent ergonomics in terms of grip and continuous use of the smartphone.

Good cameras in the Xiaomi CIVI 1S

This is where this phone especially stands out, since it has a front of 32MP (Sony IMX616) that has autofocus and includes technology CyberFocus which is able to track human eyes to get the best possible selfies because it makes everything easier without having to worry about anything.

In what has to do with the main and rear, it has three sensors, the main one being a Sony IMX355 that has a resolution of 64 megapixels and has optical image stabilization. It is accompanied by two elements of 8 and 2 MP, which ensures a good quality of the shots and, also, the possibility of recording at 4K with excellent reliability. The truth is that in this section the Xiaomi CIVI 1S surpasses much of its competition, since it even integrates functions to use improvement algorithms at the pixel level.

Other good details of this phone

As far as the main hardware is concerned, the terminal has enough power so that you can play with it perfectly and make use of all kinds of social networks managing high-quality multimedia content. This is because the processor is a Snapdragon 778G+, being the first model in the world that integrates this component that allows access to 5G networks perfectly. RAM is located in the 8GB (there could be some variant with other quantities such as twelve gigabytes) and storage can be achieved with figures of up to 256 GB being type UFS 2.1 which ensures a high speed of work.

Other options that are interesting in the Xiaomi CIVI 1S is that it has a battery of 4,500mAh, if the aforementioned thickness of the terminal is taken into account, and the recharge reaches 55W, which is not bad at all. Besides, this is a model that has options such as WiFi 6 o NFC to make mobile payments. And by the way, the sound is pretty good because we’re talking about Dolby Atmos support.

Terminal price

Initially, the sale begins in China, today, but it is certain that it will go on sale in other regions where Spain is expected to be. In what has to do with the price, the cheapest model with 8 + 128 GB remains in about 380 euros. Taking into account everything it offers, it seems like a much more interesting option than the iPhone SE 2022 considering that it uses Android. This is what the other variants cost:

8 + 256 GB: about 420 euros

12 + 256 GB: 460 euros

