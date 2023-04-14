5G News
The Xiaomi Band 8 will have more uses than just a wristband

The Xiaomi Band 8 will have more uses than just a wristband

Xiaomi
The Xiaomi Band 8 will arrive next week, and it seems that it will be more than just a physical activity bracelet for the wrist. Some images shared on Weibo by Lei Jun, CEO of the company, show that the device can be worn as a pendant and fashion accessory. The executive revealed that there will be at least five straps of different styles, each more elegant than the next. The Xiaomi Band 8 will be in the shape of a pill with at least three different pins to hold different straps or even put it in the shoe. The device will have multiple screen layouts to suit the needs of the user. The price is likely to be around CNY 250, which is equivalent to around 30 euros.

