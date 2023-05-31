The Xiaomi 14 Pro will arrive in two versions with a curved and flat screen

- Advertisement -

Xiaomi has recently launched the Xiaomi 13 Ultra smartphone, which will go on sale in global markets shortly, and its European prices have recently been revealed. Xiaomi is expected to launch the series smartphones at the end of 2023. The Xiaomi 14 series would initially include the Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Pro smartphones, with an Ultra model joining the range in 2024. Source Digital Chat Station revealed recently the key specifications of the upcoming Xiaomi 14 Pro smartphone and another source, Ice Universe, shared a render of the upcoming device in a tweet.

Now, a new post from Digital Chat Station on Weibo reveals information about the display of the upcoming 14 Pro smartphone by stating that the 14 Pro devices will be offered in two variants: Xiaomi will launch the smartphone with a flat screen and a curved screen. The tipster also adds that the chin of the device will be 1mm thick. Earlier, Digital Chat Station revealed that Xiaomi will equip the device with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, which will still use TSMC’s 4nm process and offer better performance than the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. The device will be backed by a large battery. 5000 mAh with 50W wireless charging. Xiaomi will launch the smartphones in two variants with 90W and 120W fast wired charging support. Reports indicate that the flat screen variant will feature 90W support, and the curved screen with 120W support.