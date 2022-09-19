The Xiaomi 13 will have no rival: its processor and RAM will be the best on the market

- Advertisement -

It seems like, Xiaomi It is already in the testing phase of what will be its next high-end terminal. And, due to this, some of the details that the device will offer have been known, specifically in what has to do with the processor and the RAM that will integrate the equipment and that are vital to ensure the best possible performance.

The device we are talking about is the Xiaomi 13 Pro, which will be the most powerful of the new range of terminals from the Asian company (where there will be a cheaper and more compact option). The fact is that due to an image that has been filtered, it is also possible to intuit quite precisely the screen that this team will have, and the truth is that things look pretty good.

This component aims to be 6.7 inches, dimensions that meet what is currently styled in Android terminals. This will be a Samsung E6 AMOLED, so quality will be excellent in all kinds of situations. In addition, its resolution will rise to 2K, so the definition will be very good so that you can enjoy multimedia content with high precision, and it does not lack a high frequency (which could be 120 or 144MHz).

Powerful hardware that will have no competition

This is another of the data that has been known, and the truth is that if confirmed, we are talking about a device that will have excellent performance with all kinds of applications. Thus, for example, the frequency that the integrated SoC will use will amount to 3GHz, which is why we are talking about excellent working speed and which indicates that it can be critical to always offer an excellent user experience. By the way, this data only confirms that the processor will be a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.

In what has to do with the RAMthe good news follows, as the photographed model shows a number of 12GB, to which are added three more that can be obtained from the -virtual- storage itself. The truth is that it is more than enough to be able to freely move Android 13 with MIUI, which will be the operating system and customization with which the Xiaomi 13 will arrive.

It will also stand out in the loading speed

This could be one of the differential details that Xiaomi is betting on with the competition, since according to the data available, cable charging could reach a power of 100W, which is not bad at all. But what really shocking would be that the wireless would be in the 50W, a brand that would finally make this option more than useful. And, to all this, we must add that the device will have a camera with three sensors of… 50MP! And, in addition, be signed by Leica. The setup, as you can see, is very important.

